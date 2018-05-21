Lehoia Consulting Garners Prestigious Sales Award for Outstanding Performance

Led by President and CEO Laura Poskie, the highly trained team of sales professionals at Lehoia Consulting outperformed other eligible firms across the country focused on the same campaign to win the quarterly Campaign Cup award. This win marks the first time that Lehoia Consulting has been recognized for its high quality and sales achievements.

"It is a great honor to win the Campaign Cup, and a direct reflection of our team's ability to achieve excellence on behalf of the client with respect to service and quality," said Poskie. "I am pleased to accept this award and excited for great things to come!"

Lehoia Consulting seeks to grow the clients' market share by acquiring quality long-term customers and strengthening the clients' brand awareness. Specializing in face-to-face customer acquisition, the company represents some of the most prestigious companies across the nation in industries such as telecommunications, office supplies, energy, and merchant processing.

In addition to a focus on driving quality sales while being a market leader in new customer acquisition, the company strives to provide a collaborative yet merit-based atmosphere for those seeking to learn, grow, and succeed. At Lehoia Consulting, team members are offered the opportunity to develop personally and professionally as leaders while nurturing a strong work ethic and student mentality.

About Lehoia Consulting

Lehoia Consulting is a premier outsourced sales and consulting company based in Saskatchewan that specializes in providing sales and direct marketing solutions for leading clients in the energy, telecommunications, merchant processing, and office supplies industries. Working to not only increase the client's reach and brand awareness but also acquire and retain quality long-term customers, Lehoia Consulting also provides team members with the opportunity to grow and succeed. For more information, call 306-559-5019 or go to http://lehoiaconsulting.com/.

