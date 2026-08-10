Transactions establish a statewide footprint while adding mobile upfitting and complementary public-safety equipment and tactical gear offerings to LEHR's national platform

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEHR, the nation's leading emergency vehicle upfitter, today announced the acquisitions of Hall Public Safety, a leading provider of mobile emergency vehicle upfitting services in northern Ohio, and Parr Public Safety Equipment, an emergency vehicle upfitter and provider of public safety equipment and tactical gear in western and southern Ohio. Together, the transactions establish LEHR's statewide presence in Ohio and expand its national platform to more than 45 locations.

LEHR Expands into Ohio with Acquisitions of Hall Public Safety and Parr Public Safety Equipment

"As we execute our strategy to expand in large, growing markets and broaden the capabilities we offer customers, we're excited to welcome two regional leaders that establish LEHR as the market leader in Ohio," said Daniel Hamm, CEO of LEHR. "Hall adds a differentiated mobile upfitting model, while Parr marks our entry into the large and growing tactical gear market. We see significant potential to expand these capabilities across our nationwide network and deliver even greater value to the agencies we serve."

Hall Public Safety

Founded more than 25 years ago, Hall Public Safety has grown into one of northern Ohio's largest mobile emergency vehicle upfitters. Approximately 80% of its upfits are completed by mobile units that travel directly to customer facilities, helping agencies minimize vehicle downtime and keep first responders in service. From its locations in Twinsburg and Alliance, Hall serves many of the region's largest law enforcement agencies.

"It is an honor to join the LEHR platform given their alignment with our values, their understanding of what makes this business special, and the expanded opportunities this provides for our customers and team members," said Jason Hall, founder of Hall Public Safety.

Parr Public Safety Equipment

With nearly 50 years of experience, Parr Public Safety Equipment provides vehicle upfitting, emergency lighting and safety equipment to police, fire, transportation, security and utility customers. Parr operates facilities in Galloway, Bucyrus and Cincinnati. It serves customers including the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

Beyond vehicle upfitting, Parr has built a growing tactical equipment business that includes uniforms, body armor, drone-unit vehicle upfitting and other mission-critical public safety equipment. The acquisition establishes LEHR's entry into the tactical gear market, creating a complementary product offering the company plans to expand across its nationwide network.

"We've spent decades building trusted relationships with public safety agencies across Ohio while expanding into tactical gear, uniforms and other mission-critical equipment," said Tom Parr, President of Parr Public Safety Equipment. "Joining LEHR gives us the opportunity to bring those capabilities to first responders across the country."

Mr. Hall will continue to lead Hall Public Safety and Mr. Parr will remain engaged with Parr Public Safety in a consulting capacity.

"The addition of Hall and Parr significantly strengthens our presence in the Midwest and creates a natural connection with our nearby operations in Kentucky," said Mike Bertino, Chief Operating Officer of LEHR. "By sharing resources, expertise and capacity across the region, our teams can operate more efficiently and provide even stronger service to customers."

The acquisition further advances LEHR's platform-building strategy under Broadwing Capital.

"LEHR continues to exceed expectations, and we continue to be impressed with this team," said Eliot Kerlin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Broadwing Capital. "Together, these acquisitions demonstrate how LEHR is combining strong local businesses with the resources and reach of a national organization."

About LEHR

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, LEHR is a service company that specializes in police, emergency, utility, security and other government upfitting services, delivering turnkey solutions from initial design to final delivery. With over 45 locations nationwide, LEHR is committed to providing the highest quality service, industry-leading products, cutting-edge technology, and field-tested solutions that help agencies operate safely and effectively. LEHR is a portfolio company of Broadwing Capital. For additional information, please visit LEHR.com and follow LEHR on LinkedIn.

About Hall Public Safety

Hall Public Safety was founded after seeing a need for a professional and experienced company to equip public safety vehicles. For over 25 years, we've been upfitting and repairing vehicles with equipment and accessories. Our team of professional technicians represents decades of experience working with public safety vehicles and can handle virtually any installation, repair or changeover. With Hall Public Safety leadership having served in the public safety field, both fire and police, we understand the importance of vehicles being equipped correctly for safety and reliability.

About Parr Public Safety Equipment

Parr Public Safety Equipment is one of the industry's leading distributors of emergency vehicle lighting and safety equipment for police, fire, D.O.T, security, and utility markets. We have been in business for nearly 50 years, and have three locations across Ohio in Galloway, Bucyrus, and Cincinnati. Our commitment to our customers is to represent the best selection of top-quality emergency vehicle products, uniform apparel, and accessories from the leading brands in our industry; consistently offer the most competitive prices in the Midwest, and provide you the highest level of customer service you will ever encounter. Our representatives are trained to be knowledgeable about the products we carry to help you choose the best products to meet your needs.

About Broadwing Capital

Broadwing Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm specializing in the lower middle-market manufacturing, distribution, and services sectors. The firm thoughtfully scales niche platforms into market leaders through hands-on operational support that enhances companies, cultures, and communities. Broadwing is known for its founder-friendly approach, deeply embedded resource partners, and a values-driven commitment to long-term growth. Its team has raised over $500 million of regulatory AUM and consummated more than 20 transactions since 2022. To learn more, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE LEHR