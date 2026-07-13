10th Add-On Acquisition Adds Capabilities and Expands Services to Federal Agency Fleets

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEHR, the nation's leading emergency vehicle upfitter, today announced the acquisition of the emergency vehicle upfitting assets of ProLogic ITS, a technology and public safety solutions provider headquartered in Acworth, Georgia. The transaction marks LEHR's 10th add-on acquisition, extending the company's presence deeper into the Southeast and adding new capabilities to serve federal agencies. This acquisition will add six locations to LEHR's portfolio across Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

LEHR Acquires Emergency Vehicle Upfitting Assets of ProLogic ITS to Expand Southeast Presence

"Georgia and the broader Southeast have been a priority market for us, and this acquisition gives us an immediate, formidable presence there," said Daniel Hamm, CEO of LEHR. "ProLogic ITS also expands our capabilities and offerings, allowing us to serve some of the nation's leading federal agencies."

For more than a decade, ProLogic ITS has outfitted emergency vehicles for law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies across Georgia, Florida, and the surrounding Southeast, alongside the company's broader technology integration business. Its upfitting technicians are background checked, drug tested, and hold Level 3 CJIS clearance to meet the security standards agencies expect.

"As its 10th add-on in just two years, this acquisition is another example of LEHR's disciplined approach to growth," said Eliot Kerlin, Managing Partner of Broadwing Capital. "ProLogic ITS adds a strong regional presence, experienced talent and specialized capabilities that further strengthen LEHR's platform and position the company for continued expansion."

"Partnering with LEHR gives our customers, supplier partners and employees access to greater resources, expanded capabilities and a broader platform for growth than we could offer as a standalone shop," said Paul Sprayberry, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of ProLogic ITS. "After evaluating several options, it became clear that LEHR is the right partner for us given their commitment to quality and dedication to customer service, which has led to strong loyalty and best-in-class customer retention rates.

The existing leadership team of ProLogic ITS will remain in place and report to Brandon Jessup, the Vice President of Eastern Operations for LEHR. Jessup brings more than 15 years of experience in vehicle upfitting and repair and currently oversees LEHR's operations across the Eastern United States. He will lead the integration of the ProLogic ITS upfitting operations into LEHR's national network, working alongside the location's existing technicians and sales team, who will remain in place to ensure continuity.

About LEHR

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, LEHR is a service company that specializes in police, emergency, utility, security and other government upfitting services, delivering turnkey solutions from initial design to final delivery. With over 30 locations nationwide, LEHR is committed to providing the highest quality service, industry-leading products, cutting-edge technology, and field-tested solutions that help agencies operate safely and effectively. LEHR is a portfolio company of Broadwing Capital. For additional information, please visit LEHR.com and follow LEHR on LinkedIn.

About ProLogic ITS

ProLogic ITS is headquartered in Acworth, GA with corporate offices, warehousing, vehicle upfitting facilities, and mobile technicians across the US that support and service state-of-the-art solutions for government agencies, education systems, hospitals and commercial businesses. For more information, please visit www.prologicits.com.

Media Contact:

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LEHR Contact:

Daniel Hamm [email protected]

SOURCE LEHR