The add-on acquisition of the Midwest market leader extends LEHR's national reach into a key growth market

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEHR, the nation's leading emergency vehicle upfitter, today announced the acquisition of 911 Custom, a leading emergency vehicle upfitter and distributor serving law enforcement agencies across the Midwest, including Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Iowa. The acquisition extends LEHR's national platform to a high-growth region that further complements the company's growing capabilities.

LEHR Expands Emergency Vehicle Upfitting Platform into the Midwest with Acquisition of 911 Custom

"As we continue to build the nation's premier emergency vehicle upfitting platform and focus on geographic expansion, we're thrilled to welcome 911 Custom into the LEHR family," said Daniel Hamm, CEO of LEHR. "Jarod and his team have built an exceptional reputation across the Midwest through outstanding service, technical expertise, and long-standing relationships with law enforcement agencies. Their market leadership strengthens our position in one of the country's most important public safety markets and expands our ability to serve customers across a growing national footprint."

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, 911 Custom has grown from a garage startup into a 25,000-square-foot operation and the dominant upfitting presence across its five-state territory. The company serves a diversified customer base including the Missouri Highway Patrol, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Nebraska State Patrol, and has built its reputation on quality workmanship, proprietary Secure Design command cabinets and weapon lockers, and exceptional customer service.

"We've spent 15 years building something we're incredibly proud of in the Midwest, and this felt like the natural next step to take the company to the next level," said Jarod Busch, founder of 911 Custom. "Joining forces with LEHR opens doors for both our customers and our team that simply weren't available to us before."

Busch will remain engaged with the business in a consulting capacity. Day-to-day operations will be led by current General Manager Kevin Beck, who has nearly 25 years of experience in the industry and has been a key member of 911 Custom's team since 2012. Beck and the 911 Custom team will report to Scott Coffman, the Vice President of Central Operations for LEHR, who brings a background in supply chain and operations leadership across complex, multi-site businesses, including prior experience at McKinsey & Company, ExxonMobil, and the United States Marine Corps. Coffman will work closely with Beck to support 911 Custom's customers and employees as the company joins the LEHR platform.

The acquisition further advances LEHR's platform-building strategy under Broadwing Capital, which has focused on consolidating high-quality regional upfitters into a single national operator.

"911 Custom is precisely the kind of business we look for as LEHR builds out its platform: a trusted regional leader with a team that shares LEHR's commitment to quality," said Eliot Kerlin, Managing Partner of Broadwing Capital. "The Midwest is an important growth region for LEHR, and this acquisition reflects our continued conviction in bringing together the best regional operators under a single national platform."

About LEHR:

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, LEHR is a service company that specializes in police, emergency, utility, security and other government upfitting services, delivering turnkey solutions from initial design to final delivery. With over 40 locations nationwide, LEHR is committed to providing the highest quality service, industry-leading products, cutting-edge technology, and field-tested solutions that help agencies operate safely and effectively. LEHR is a portfolio company of Broadwing Capital. For additional information, please visit LEHR.com and follow LEHR on LinkedIn.

About 911 Custom:

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, 911 Custom is a premier emergency vehicle upfitter and distributor serving law enforcement agencies across Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Iowa. Operating from a 25,000-square-foot facility with a team of experienced technicians, 911 Custom offers comprehensive upfitting services and a proprietary line of Secure Design command cabinets and weapon lockers. 911 Custom is now a LEHR company. Learn more at: 911custom.com.

Media Contact:

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LEHR Contact:

Daniel Hamm | [email protected]

SOURCE LEHR