Leia Inc. Acquires Philips 3D Display Patent Portfolio

News provided by

Leia Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 17:04 ET

Acquisition Strengthens its IP Portfolio and Reinforces Position as Global Leader in 3D Display Technology

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leia Inc., the global leader in 3D display technology today announced that following the acquisition of Dimenco B.V., it has acquired the 3D Display patent portfolio of Royal Philips. With this strategic investment, Leia significantly strengthens its technology and IP position in 3D display technology.

The acquired portfolio consists of more than 500 patents and is widely recognized across the industry as one of the largest and most influential portfolios in 3D display technology. Combined with Leia's existing patent portfolio, it brings the number of patents held by Leia and its subsidiaries to over 1,500, making it the largest and most significant 3D display and software portfolio in the industry.

"Acquiring these trailblazing 3D display patents facilitates Leia's innovations in cutting edge display technology," says David Fattal, CEO of Leia. "This will allow our customers and partners to integrate unparalleled 3D into both existing and new product lines, as we shift the status quo from 2D to 3D viewing experiences."

The acquired patents will accelerate adoption of Leia's Simulated Reality (SR™) technology, which is presently being integrated into mobile, tablet, laptop, and desktop displays. The 3D experiences generated by Leia's technology are immersive and enable seamless switching between 2D and 3D in real-time, without the need for eyewear. 

Leia is actively licensing its technology to display manufacturers and OEMs looking to offer full 3D solutions to their customers. Current customers include ZTE, Acer and Asus.

Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Leia Inc.

Leia Inc. is a leading provider of eyewear-free 3D display hardware and software solutions. Our breakthrough technology, born from pioneering research at HP Labs and Philips, leverages advanced optics and AI to transform ordinary displays into naturally immersive experiences. We envision a future where the three-dimensional reality of our physical world is seamlessly reflected in the digital space to transform the way we work, play, and connect — and strive to make 3D accessible to anyone, anywhere, on any device. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

SOURCE Leia Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.