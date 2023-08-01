Leia Inc. Unlocks the Power of Digital 3D Content Creation to Developers through AI-Powered Cloud APIs

News provided by

Leia Inc.

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

The innovation leader behind the world's first 3D·AI tablet is expanding accessibility of its 2D-to-3D conversion technology by introducing cloud-based APIs, enabling developers to integrate LeiaPix conversion stunning capabilities into their own platforms.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leia Inc., the company behind the award-winning Lume Pad 2 tablet, today announced a significant expansion of its LeiaPix 2D-to-3D conversion offerings. The introduction of cutting-edge, cloud-based APIs for developers will revolutionize the scope and accessibility of depth estimation and 3D content creation.

Continue Reading
LeiaPix Converter Cloud
LeiaPix Converter Cloud
LeiaPix Converter Depth Frog
LeiaPix Converter Depth Frog

LeiaPix Converter, with over a million users, continues to be an industry leader in transforming 2D images into immersive 3D experiences called "Depth Animations." Powered by Leia's proprietary AI models, the converter offers state-of-the-art depth estimation and novel view synthesis with pristine quality.

Trained on a private dataset of 3D images, Leia's AI models respect the integrity of copyrighted sources and employs Nvidia GPUs in the Cloud to create synthetic depth and novel viewpoints for any 2D image with a stunning level of accuracy. This translates into the ability to generate high quality depth-based animations that bring still content to life, viewable on traditional displays as well as in any 3D immersive device from 3D TV or projector to AR/VR headsets and of course the company's own Lume Pad 2.

The release of the new cloud-based APIs is a significant stride forward, as developers can now easily integrate LeiaPix conversion capabilities into their apps or websites, enhancing their content creation portfolio and bringing the beauty of depth animations to their own customers.

"Innovation is a core aspect of Leia's culture and empowering others to be creative with their own content, through our technology, continues to be a priority for us," said David Fattal, CEO of Leia Inc. "Our new cloud-based APIs are a major milestone in that regard, offering the magic of 2D-3D conversion to anyone, on any device."

Unlike other platforms requiring hefty upfront software investments, Leia's cloud APIs are conveniently accessible on-demand with an internet-connected device. The world of digital 3D content creation is now open to all, transforming every memorable image into an immersive experience.

Leia is offering 500 complimentary Leia Credits to all existing and new LeiaPix account holders. And for a limited time, usage of the LeiaPix Media Cloud API will have a special introductory rate of 2 Leia Credits (US$0.02) per API call. Accounts must be created by August 31, 2023 to be eligible for this offer.

To learn more about the LeiaPix Cloud Platform visit cloud.leiapix.com. For Leia's host of products and offerings, visit LeiaInc.com

About Leia Inc.
Leia Inc. is a leading provider of glasses-free 3D display hardware and software solutions. Our breakthrough technology, born from pioneering research at HP Labs, leverages advanced optics and AI to transform ordinary displays into naturally immersive experiences. We envision a future where the three-dimensional reality of our physical world is seamlessly mirrored in the digital space, and endeavor to make 3D accessible to everyone, anywhere, on any device. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

SOURCE Leia Inc.

