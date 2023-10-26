Leica Announces the M11-P, World's First Camera with Content Authenticity Initiative Technology; More Info at B&H

Photography News: The Leica M11-P Rangefinder camera is the world's first camera with Content Authenticity Initiative technology and comes with a slew of subtle upgrades.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Leica M11-P. Marrying tradition with modern innovation, this newest addition promises not just to uphold Leica's esteemed reputation, but to set new standards with the introduction of technology from the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) that will help users regain trust in digital storytelling. This is the world's first camera with this technology integrated into it. Also, Leica has announced an updated Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH. Lens that improves operability.

Leica M11-P Rangefinder Camera
Leica M11-P Rangefinder Camera

The legacy of the "P" series has been an unobtrusive design, optimal for professionals and photojournalists. The M11-P Camera continues that tradition. It isn't dramatically different from the base M11 as it uses many of the same materials and imaging tech—including that 60MP full-frame CMOS sensor with Triple-Resolution Technology—but there are some nice upgrades.

Leica M11-P Rangefinder Camera

Leica M11-P Rangefinder Camera Silver

Upgrades for the M11-P include:

  • Removal of the red dot Leica logo on the front of the camera
  • Engraved Leica script on the top cover
  • Dark chrome viewfinder
  • Sapphire glass on the rear display for improved durability and scratch resistance
  • An upgrade to 256GB of internal storage (up from 64GB)

The core specs have remained unchanged from the standard M11.

  • Lightweight aluminum top cover for black and classic brass top cover for silver
  • 60MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor with Triple Resolution Technology
  • 0.73x optical viewfinder and 2.95" 2.3m-dot touchscreen LCD
  • Wi-Fi and USB-C along with dedicated Leica FOTOS app support
  • ISO 64-50000
  • Up to 4.5 fps shooting

Beyond these specs, there is a hardware change with the addition of a secure chip that unlocks the Content Authenticity Initiative technology mentioned earlier.

The Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) is a collaborative effort initiated by Adobe in partnership with various other organizations, including The New York Times and Leica, among others. Announced in late 2019, its primary goal is to develop a standard for digital content attribution. The rise in manipulated digital content, deep fakes, and misinformation has underlined the need for a more transparent system of content attribution, which the CAI seeks to address.

Unlocking this function is a secure chipset—one that, as of now, is only available in the M11-P—that can store certificated and be used to encrypt image metadata at point of capture using a C2PA-confirmed algorithm. Users will need to activate the "Content Credentials" function in the camera, and this will allow the camera to "sign" images with the CAI information as part of the metadata.

All this information will be recorded as Content Credentials for DNG and JPG images. This data is independently verifiable. Sites like the Content Credentials Verify page will allow you to upload and view the Content Credentials and see how an image has changed and been edited over time.

Leica's additional announcement is the Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH. Lens. This small update leaves the optics practically untouched while the exterior design and usability have been enhanced.

Leica Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH. Lens

It is more streamlined, with an extendable lens hood built into the lens and design aesthetics more in line with Leica's other recent M-series updates. One usability improvement is that shooters can now focus down to 1.3', beyond the rangefinder's usual limit of 2.3', for added versatility when using live view. Additionally, it is a touch lighter than the previous model.

Learn more about Leica M11-P Rangefinder Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/ 

