Leica Biosystems and L7 Informatics Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop the Next Generation of Informatics Solutions to Improve Operational Efficiency in Pathology Labs

Collaboration accelerates Leica Biosystems' offering to create a unified, AI-ready platform for the development and deployment of efficient workflows across the entire pathology lab

VISTA, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, a global leader in cancer diagnostics and digital pathology, together with L7 Informatics, a pioneer in data unification and workflow orchestration for life sciences, announce a strategic partnership to advance leading pathology informatics. The collaboration centers on leveraging L7|ESP® (Enterprise Science Platform) to power next-generation, AI-ready solutions from Leica Biosystems across the entire pathology laboratory workflow.

Strategic partnership between L7 Informatics and Leica Biosystems to develop the next generation of informatics solutions.

Pathology departments are under growing pressure. Siloed data systems, rising diagnostic demands, and a shrinking workforce are slowing workflows and delaying critical diagnoses. Fragmented data flow remains a key barrier to unlocking timely, actionable insights. This partnership addresses these challenges by integrating Leica Biosystems' advanced instrumentation with L7|ESP's modern digital infrastructure to automate and orchestrate processes across the entire pathology workflow. Together, they create a unified platform that enhances reproducibility, boosts operational efficiency, shortens time-to-diagnosis, and enables AI-driven decision support—essential capabilities as labs strive to meet the rising demand for faster, more accurate cancer diagnostics.

"Our partnership with Leica Biosystems represents the next stage of digital transformation in diagnostics," said Mark L. Spencer, President and CEO of L7 Informatics. "Together, we're combining Leica Biosystems' leadership in pathology with L7's expertise in unified data and workflow orchestration to build the infrastructure required for the next decade of AI-enabled discovery and diagnosis. Our collaboration with Leica Biosystems underscores a shared commitment to our customers and partners, and to patients."

"This work builds on our more than 150-year heritage of pathology innovation and expertise across the laboratory workflow," said William Day, Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Staining Instruments at Leica Biosystems. "L7|ESP provides the foundation for our next-generation data connectivity and automation solutions, enabling unified data and automated, streamlined workflows across pathology labs. This powerful advancement empowers laboratory professionals to focus on the work—rather than the workflow—so they can deliver faster, more reliable results with greater ease and efficiency."

Under the partnership, Leica Biosystems is now integrating L7|ESP into its workflow development initiatives, with commercial product availability expected in early 2026.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in anatomic and digital pathology solutions. The company offers a comprehensive product range for every step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. As the only company to own the full workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, Leica Biosystems is uniquely positioned to break down workflow barriers. The company's mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" drives its innovation in partnership with cancer centers worldwide. Leica Biosystems is proud to be a Danaher Corporation subsidiary. For more information, visit www.LeicaBiosystems.com.

About L7 Informatics

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, TX, L7 Informatics is redefining digital transformation in life sciences with L7|ESP®, the Enterprise Science Platform built to unify data, orchestrate and automate workflows, and enable AI operations across R&D, CMC, manufacturing, QC, diagnostics, and clinical environments. L7|ESP connects the dots between disparate instruments, software, and teams by providing a single digital scientific platform with flexible data modeling, extensive API integrations, and a suite of built-in applications, including LIMS, ELN, MES, Inventory, and Scheduling. For more information, visit www.L7Informatics.com.

SOURCE L7 Informatics