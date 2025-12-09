Leica Biosystems Expands Clinical Digital Pathology Portfolio with Multiple Launches at DPAI 2025

VISTA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company and a global leader in anatomic pathology solutions, is driving the future of clinical diagnostics with another bold step forward in the digital transformation of pathology, launching the Aperio GT 180 DX scanner, Aperio CS5 DX scanner, and Aperio iQC DX software during the Digital Pathology and AI (DPAI) Congress in London. These groundbreaking innovations expand the Aperio Digital Pathology clinical portfolio from Leica Biosystems, making their European debut at booth #5 during the event.

Aperio iQC DX software is a breakthrough in digital pathology quality control. Designed to streamline slide quality control, this innovative software delivers standardized QC processes that reduce variability and ensure consistency across the laboratory. By automating artifact detection and minimizing the time required for manual checks, Aperio iQC DX software empowers laboratory staff to work more efficiently while maintaining the highest clinical standards.

Building on the world-leading Aperio GT 450 DX scanner, the Aperio GT 180 DX scanner delivers excellent image quality and speed in a design that works for mid-volume laboratories. In addition, the new Aperio CS5 DX scanner provides 1x3 inch and 2x3 inch slide scanning, with the option for DICOM or SVS image format output. The complete range of clinical scanning solutions enables pathology laboratories to choose the right scanner for their needs, with the confidence of proven Aperio quality and performance.

"The launch of the Aperio GT 180 DX scanner, Aperio CS5 DX scanner, and Aperio iQC DX software underscores our commitment to rapidly deliver effective clinical solutions providing a broad Aperio Digital Pathology portfolio to support the varied needs of pathology departments," said Naveen Chandra, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Pathology at Leica Biosystems. "Delivering innovative solutions at a pace to support the needs of pathology diagnostics is at the core of our mission. Our drive is fueled by the urgent clinical need for faster, accurate diagnostics, and we remain focused on delivering transformational solutions that empower pathologists and improve patient outcomes."

In addition to the Aperio iQC DX software and the two new scanners, namely Aperio GT 180 DX and Aperio CS5 DX, we welcome you to join us at DPAI to see our other systems in action.

Aperio GT 450 DX a world-leading, high-throughput clinical scanner including intuitive manual scan functionality, provides users with the power of automation and confidence of control to accurately capture faintly stained, or small tissue fragments

Aperio HALO AP * a comprehensive clinical IMS delivering a full suite of enterprise-grade digital pathology workflows for on-screen diagnosis, multidisciplinary team meetings, consultations, and more

* a comprehensive clinical IMS delivering a full suite of enterprise-grade digital pathology workflows for on-screen diagnosis, multidisciplinary team meetings, consultations, and more Aperio AI Store , exclusively available via Aperio HALO AP, is a scalable analysis platform enabling pathologists to leverage a range of powerful applications developed by leading innovation partners seamlessly embedded in a single interface

HALO Link* a flexible, study-centric IMS leveraged by organizations worldwide to manage their research

Aperio HALO AP, Aperio GT 450 DX, Aperio GT 180 DX, Aperio CS5 DX, and Aperio iQC DX are CE-marked under IVDR for in-vitro diagnostic use. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not all products shown may be available for use in your country. *Aperio HALO AP and HALO Link software solutions are designed in partnership with Indica Labs and exclusively available from Leica Biosystems.

