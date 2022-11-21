Leica Camera Announces Holiday Promotion

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Leica will offer a complimentary M-Adapter-L with the purchase of a Leica SL2/SL2-S body or bundle to enable photographers to use iconic M lenses on the versatile SL2 cameras.

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 21st, 2022 at 9AM ET through November 29th 2022 at Midnight ET, Leica Camera USA will offer a complimentary Leica M-Adapter-L with the purchase of a Leica SL2/SL2-S body or bundle, providing visual storytellers with a savings of $450 USD. With this adapter, creators can experience the high performance and compactness of the Leica M lenses, while providing a distinct visual character for their photographic and video productions. Since 1954, Leica's M lenses have set the standard for optical quality and have pushed the boundaries of what is possible though revolutionary lens designs. Using the Leica M-Adapter-L, visual artists may utilize legendary lenses such as the Leica Noctilux-M 50mm f/0.95 ASPH allowing for new creative possibilities. This promotion is available at authorized retailers throughout the United States.

Leica Black Friday Holiday Promotion Leica Black Friday Holiday Promotion

To learn more about the Leica SL2, Leica SL2-S camera systems and Leica M lenses please visit our website.

About Leica Camera

Leica represents a union of craftsmanship, design and experience. It is a beautiful collision of art and engineering, and the future of form and functionality. Leica Camera, headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany with a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the supreme quality and performance of cameras and lenses, and the iconic images that artists and photojournalists everywhere captured with them. For more information about Leica visit https://leicacamerausa.com/, or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Press Contact

For all inquiries and information:

Nike Communications Inc.

Phone: 212-529-3400

Email: [email protected]

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA