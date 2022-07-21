Leica Camera Announces its 2022 Leica Oskar Barnack Award Finalists

TEANECK, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera is excited to announce the twelve finalists for the 42nd annual, internationally renowned Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA) photography competition. Comprised of world-renowned photographers and editors, the jury has determined the 2022 LOBA shortlist from proposals submitted by approximately 60 international photography experts from 34 countries. For the first time, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award Newcomer – awarded to a photographer under the age of 30 – has also been selected in collaboration with proposals submitted by international institutions and universities from 15 countries. Partners include the University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Hanover, Germany, as well as top universities across the globe. Each finalist series will be on view on the LOBA website now through October.

Leica Oskar Barnack Award

On October 20th, 2022, the winners in the Main and Newcomer categories as well as the Leica Hall of Fame Award will be honored during an award ceremony for the Celebration of Photography. Following the ceremony, all the LOBA series will be on display in a large exhibition at the Ernst Leitz Museum, produced in conjunction with WhiteWall. A comprehensive catalog will also be presented along with the exhibition. After the exhibition in Wetzlar, the LOBA 2022 presentation will be shown at other Leica Galleries and at photo festivals around the world.

The LOBA is one of the most highly endowed and prestigious awards in the field of photography. The winner of the LOBA receives $40,000 and Leica camera equipment valued at $10,000; the winner of the Newcomer Award receives $10,000 and a Leica Q2.

The members of the LOBA 2022 jury are:

Alessia Glaviano, Head of Global PhotoVogue and Director of the PhotoVogue Festival (Italy)

Natalia Jiménez-Stuard, Photo Editor of The Washington Post (USA)

Dominic Nahr, Photographer (Switzerland)

Azu Nwagbogu, Founder and Director of the African Artists´ Foundation (AAF) and the

LagosPhoto Festival (Nigeria)

Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Art Director and Chief Representative Leica Galleries International (Austria)

Speaking about LOBA 2022, Karin Rehn-Kaufmann says:

Once again, this year, we were impressed by the diversity and high quality of the series submitted; it was particularly delightful to see the many young participants, as well as the higher proportion of women photographers. The fact that we live in challenging times defined by climate change and global crises have also left its mark on this LOBA year. Supporting the work and commitment of photographers around the globe is an increasingly important and meaningful task, which Leica Camera AG is happy to take on.

To learn more about the overview of the LOBA 2022 shortlisted series: Main and Newcomer categories visit here.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Awards and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

