Leica Camera Announces Photography Summit Focused on the Female Perspective

ALLENDALE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera announces its first-ever Leica Women Foto Project Summit, a multi-day, community program designed to empower and inspire photographers focused on female perspective, through mentorship and education from some of the most trailblazing visionaries in the industry. With a mission to bring to light the stories and perspectives of underrepresented visual voices, the Leica Women Foto Project Summit strives to spark questions and conversations related to how we interpret what we see and how we can welcome more diverse interpretations of everyday experiences.

The summit will take place at Leica Store and Gallery Boston from March 5th – 8th with a variety of engaging programs serving to educate, empower and inspire the female perspective in the business of photography. Attendees will be able to gather valuable insight into the photography industry from personalized portfolio reviews, to deep, thoughtful conversations and discussions on the state of the industry and challenges women face as they seek to build their own creative careers from some of the most influential voices and figures in the field today. The Summit will later be followed by a weekend masterclass on April 17th -19th, focused on learning to photograph with intention.

"With the Leica Women Foto Project Summit, we are bringing together the collective experiences and knowledge of both emerging and established female photographers to help spark important conversations. We hope the programming we are offering provides an engaging, safe space to initiate dialogue that explores the challenges of visual storytelling through the female lens," says Kiran Karnani, Director of Marketing for Leica Camera North America. "Our goal is that by creating a greater sense of community through the Summit, we can expand our visual vocabularies and inspire a broadening of the way we see and interpret our experiences."

Programming for the Leica Women Foto Project Summit includes:

Leica Women Foto Project Exhibit Opening Reception - Thursday, March 5; 6-9PM

The debut photo exhibition and opening reception featuring the works of the 2019 LWFP Awardees: Debi Cornwall, Yana Paskova and Eva Woolridge. The exhibit will showcase the Awardees' photo projects-in-process: Necessary Fictions by Cornwall, Where Women Rule by Paskova and The Size of a Grapefruit by Woolridge.

Leica Women Foto Project Artist Talk - Friday, March 6; 5-6PM

The three LWFP Awardees will shed light on their personal journeys as female photographers, what it meant to receive the Leica Women Foto Project Award, and what is in store for their photo projects.

Women in Photography Discussion Circles - Saturday, March 7; 10AM-3PM

Through a set of discussion circles, participants will learn how to monetize their craft without compromising their passion and integrity. Discussion topics include:

The Business of Seeing : Attendees will explore contracts, grant writing, and pay equality for women.

: Attendees will explore contracts, grant writing, and pay equality for women. Mind and Body Health: Participants will explore how to stay healthy by developing skills for life/work balance in a profession that challenges women with unpredictable schedules.

Professional Portrait Studio – Saturday, March 7; 4-6PM

With opportunities to get both in front and behind the lens, this complimentary event offers guests the opportunity to refresh their professional headshot while also getting hands-on with the highly acclaimed Leica SL2.

Women in Focus: Diversity & Inclusion in Photography & Entrepreneurship

Panel Discussion – Sunday, March 8; 3-5PM

Women in Focus: Diversity & Inclusion in Photography & Entrepreneurship is an interactive panel event spotlighting prominent female figures as they discuss the challenges faced by women pursuing careers in the photography and creative industries, including gender parity and the importance of greater representation of diverse perspectives. Panel participants include @NewYorkCity founder Liz Eswein, National Geographic fellow Lynn Johnson, Cuyana co-founder Shilpa Shah, Guggenheim fellow Maggie Steber and more.

Photographing with Intention: Boston Edition – April 17-19

In collaboration with the Leica Akademie, the Leica Women Foto Project will return to Boston in April with National Geographic's Lynn Johnson and Elizabeth Krist who will lead a hand-on photography workshop. This workshop explores the concept of "working with intention" with a focus on critical skills of photographic image making, sensitivity to light, design of the frame, and the power of the emotional moment. To register, visit http://bit.ly/39TZvji.

The Leica Women Foto Project Summit To learn more about the Leica Women Foto Project Summit or to register for any of the events, visit http://bit.ly/LWFP_Summit2020

