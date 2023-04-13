Leica Camera announces the new Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH.

Pushing the boundaries of German optical design for even greater versatility and flexibility

TEANECK, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its origins in 1849, Leica Camera AG has revolutionized the world of photography more than once. One of these innovations was the introduction of the Leica M series in 1954, which has been making history through M cameras and lenses up to the present day. One of these legendary M lenses has now been refined and presents itself with the latest high-end technology while keeping its compact and lightweight design: the Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. – for even more flexibility and freedom when taking pictures.

With its standard focal length of 50 mm, the new Summilux-M is suited for almost every photographic situation. Like all M lenses, it is characterized by an unmistakably high image quality. The new Summilux-M exploits the full performance potential of new camera sensors and offers exceptionally high-contrast and detailed results even in difficult light conditions. Moreover, 11 instead of 9 aperture blades ensure a visibly rounder bokeh.

The closest focusing distance has also been extended, from 70 cm to 45 cm. This was only made possible by the double cam gear specially developed by Leica engineers. As a result, the rotation angle of the distance ring could be greatly expanded compared to the previous model so that focusing has become even more precise over the entire setting range. At the same time, neither the frame size nor the sensitivity of the focus has been changed, which makes the lens particularly comfortable to handle even when focusing within the extended close-up range. Up to 70 centimeters, focusing is done, as usual, via the rangefinder of the digital and analogue M cameras. For focusing within the extended close-up range between 70 and 45 centimeters, it is necessary to use Live View on the screen, the Visoflex or the Leica FOTOS app.

Additionally, the Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. has now been refined technically and optically. Directly integrated in the lens, the new round lens hood can be accessed at any time with only a flick of the wrist. The new Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. is available in the silver or black anodized version.

The focal length classic is suited for all current and for all future M cameras. In combination with the Leica M-Adapter L, this new lens also enables photographing and filming with the Leica SL2 and the SL2-S. This is system compatibility "Made by Leica".

The Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. is available globally at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorized dealers starting on April 13th. The retail price of the M lens is $4,495 for the black version and $4,795 for the silver version.

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

