Leica Camera Continues to Grow in FY 2024/25

Increased global demand for cameras and innovative products contribute to revenue growth in the core segment of Photo and new business areas.

WETZLAR, Germany, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leica Camera Group achieved record sales once again in the 2024/25 financial year. In 2025, as the company celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Leica I launch, it marks its fourth consecutive record year, achieving the highest revenue in its history while continuing to grow its profitability. The revenue generated by the premium optics manufacturer increased by 7.6% from April 2024 to the end of March 2025 to around €596 million (previous year: €554 million). This was primarily driven by the strong performance in the core Photo segment and growth in the Mobile segment (Smartphones). Business in the areas of high-end home theater projectors (Smart Projection), lifestyle accessories (Watches), and premium lenses for eyeglasses (Eyecare) also developed substantially over the reporting period, enabling these segments to increase their contribution to the Group's consolidated revenue. The Sport Optics segment showed resilience in a challenging market environment, maintaining its position as Leica's second-largest business area, consistent with the previous year.

Leica Camera Group's sustainable success is a result of its strong strategic orientation. To this end, the company is strengthening its business areas with products drawn from its core expertise in optics and mechanics and creating a distinctive user experience by leveraging its design and handling concepts.

Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG, says: "We are meeting the global growth in demand for cameras with high-quality products 'Made in Germany'. Over the past financial year, we have launched both new classic camera models and novel products, such as the Leica LUX app and the Leica Cine Play 1 mini-projector. Our business success is rooted in innovation and the expansion of our own global sales network."

Growth Continues Across All Regions

Leica Camera Group was able to increase revenues across all regions during the 2024/25 financial year. Gains were the strongest in Europe at 7.6%, which can be ascribed in particular to strong growth in Germany (+11.4%). Sales in Asia (+7.3%) and North America (+6.2%) also developed well. The Leica Camera Group expanded its global sales network and its position in strategic markets by opening new Leica Stores, including in China (Wuhan), Japan (Tokyo), and South Korea (Seoul). Online business also contributed to the Group's growth by increasing 12.5%. Leica will continue to expand its retail store network going forward and has positioned itself strategically through its multi-channel model and the integration of brick-and-mortar stores, auctions, and e-commerce.

Success Factors and Innovative New Products in the Photo Segment

Over the past financial year, Leica Camera introduced several new cameras, which contributed to the growth in sales. Leica Camera is one of the few companies still producing analog cameras. The Leica Q3 was the biggest seller among the company's digital cameras. Since September 2024, this compact full-frame camera has been available with a fixed 43mm focal length. The full-frame system cameras Leica SL3 and SL3-S also saw strong demand. Expanding the lineup further, Leica introduced the D-Lux 8 a small, compact addition. For the M-System, the company launched the M11-D, a variant of its iconic full-frame digital camera that omits a digital display.

Development of Further Business Areas

In the Sports Optics segment, Leica has begun addressing new target groups outside of the traditional areas of hunting and field observation. Leica Ultravid Compact Colorline binoculars are tailored to adventure seekers, city explorers, and nature lovers. At the same time, Leica is working to digitalize its sports optics portfolio, for example, with infrared cameras and distance measurement.

In the Mobile segment, the strategic partnership with Xiaomi in the field of mobile imaging has continued to develop positively. The companies together presented the Xiaomi 14T series with Leica optics in September 2024 and the Xiaomi 15 series in March 2025 with new Leica Summilux lenses providing more depth and expression. In June 2024, Leica expanded its digital ecosystem by launching Leica LUX, a professional photo app for the iPhone, which has become a resounding success with over 1 million downloads. The Leica LUX Grip was released in February 2025. Featuring a shutter button and zoom function, it's designed to replicate the handling and feel of a classic Leica camera

In the Smart Projection business segment, Leica expanded its home theater range in November 2024 with the introduction of the Cine Play 1, a compact mini-projector designed for private cinema experiences both at home and outdoors. In the Accessories category, Leica's watch collection grew in February 2025 with the addition of the Leica ZM 12. This model stands out for its timeless elegance and is available with a choice of four different dials.

100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century

In 2025, Leica Camera AG is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, which was first presented to the public at the Leipzig Spring Fair in 1925. As the first 35mm still camera to be mass-produced, it exceeded all expectations. With its compact and handy format, it opened up a whole range of new photographic applications. All around the globe, Leica Camera AG is celebrating 100 years of continuous camera production and the camera that revolutionized the world of photography, under the motto "100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century". Cultural projects and extraordinary special-edition products will be launched throughout the year at international events organized by the Leica national subsidiaries in the major cities of Dubai, Milan, New York, Shanghai, and Tokyo. The anniversary week, which took place at the company's headquarters in Wetzlar in June, marked the high point of the celebrations. On top of that, visitors can look forward to top-class exhibitions in the worldwide network of Leica Galleries with works by outstanding photographers.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality lenses for glasses and watches and is also represented in the home theater segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

