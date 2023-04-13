Leica Camera Unveils the M11 Monochrom

A commitment to the timeless art of black & white photography, the Leica M11 Monochrom delivers exceptional images in a symphony of light and shadows

TEANECK, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera, a brand that has challenged the status quo in pursuit of chasing light for authentic visual stories, announces the launch of the Leica M11 Monochrom, demonstrating the brand's commitment to exceptional black & white photography. Featuring a dedicated monochrome multi-resolution full-frame BSI sensor, this camera is a masterstroke in engineering, capturing images solely through the interplay of light and shadow. By focusing on these fundamental elements, Leica empowers visual storytellers to create images that engage the viewer's imagination and creative prowess through a newly designed sensor which sees only variations in luminosity.

Leica's commitment to innovation is further underscored by its previous forays into minimalist design, such as releasing a digital camera without an LCD screen, and introducing the first camera featuring a monochrome sensor in 2012, the Leica M Monochrom. These unconventional decisions exemplify the brand's unyielding dedication to providing photographers with tools that inspire creativity, while eliminating distractions.

The Leica M11 Monochrom is more than just a camera – it is an artistic instrument crafted with unparalleled precision. The all-metal body, high-quality aluminum top plate, sapphire glass display, leatherette covering, and scratch-resistant black finish contribute to the camera's timeless appeal. Details such as the omission of the Leica logo and dark chrome-plated coating of the optical viewfinder accentuate the camera's understated, iconic design.

The technical advancements of the Leica M11 Monochrom deliver raw files in the DNG format or JPEGs with a resolution of either 60, 36 or 18 megapixels. In combination with the expanded ISO range of 125 to 200,000, the camera unlocks creative freedom beyond the rise and fall of the sun. As a result, creators are able to capture images with an unprecedented rendition of even the finest details, an exceptionally natural-looking definition even in difficult light conditions and an extremely low noise even in the high ISO range.

Additionally, the internal memory has been extended to 256 GB. This expansion not only increases the total number of images that can be recorded in combination with the photographer's own memory cards, but also provides back up opportunities with larger memory card sizes. Via Bluetooth or the USB-C port, pictures can be quickly and easily transferred to the Leica FOTOS app and processed further from there. The Leica M11 Monochrom is a certified Apple "Made for iPhone and iPad" accessory and offers unique options with the included Leica FOTOS cable.

The Leica M11 Monochrom is built on a tradition of excellence, from a legacy of exquisite craftsmanship, innovation, and iconic design to the ethos of the Leica M family: "Made in Germany" with a focus on the essentials: Das Wesentliche.

The Leica M11 Monochrom, is priced at USD $9,195 and is available starting today at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers worldwide.

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

