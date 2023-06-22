Leica Gallery of Los Angeles Presents Yul Brynner's "Extraordinary Vision" Photography Exhibition

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Gallery LA announces the opening reception of "Yul Brynner's Photography: An Extraordinary Vision," an exhibition showcasing the photographic work of the iconic actor, Yul Brynner. The opening reception will be held on Saturday, July 8, from 6-8 PM, followed by a meet and greet with Victoria Brynner on Sunday, July 9, from 1-3 PM. The exhibition will run until July 31.

Leica Gallery Los Angeles California Leica Gallery LA announces the opening reception of "Yul Brynner's Photography: An Extraordinary Vision"

Brynner, best known for his acclaimed performances in The King and I, The Ten Commandments, and The Magnificent Seven, was also a passionate photographer who had a remarkable ability to capture the essence of mid-century Hollywood. This showcase will present 25 images from Brynner's unique photographic collection. Additionally, a selection of Brynner's Leica MP cameras will be on display, one of which will be auctioned at the upcoming Leitz Photographica Auction in November.

Brynner's photography reveals his extraordinary vision. Influenced by legendary photographers Henri Cartier-Bresson and André Kertész, Brynner used Leica cameras to capture moments that collectively narrate the story of old Hollywood. Traveling from western Europe to southern California, Brynner's work provides an insider's look into his personal experiences with friends, who also happened to be the stars of his generation, such as Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, Frank Sinatra, Ingrid Bergman, and Sofia Loren.

The essence of Brynner's work lies in his empathetic intelligence that enabled him to beautifully render both the intimate and artistic aspects of his subjects. This exhibition seeks to commemorate Brynner's talent and contribution to the field of photography.

In conjunction with the exhibition, a series of limited-edition prints of some of his most important images will be made available.

The exhibition opens July 8 and runs through July 31. Admission is free via Eventbrite. The Leitz Photographica Auction will be held November 24 & 25 in Vienna, Austria.

About Leica Gallery LA:

Leica Gallery LA showcases the works of both international and American photographers and features an impressive roster of artists and collections in its archives. The gallery is dedicated to crafting engaging exhibitions that speak to the cultural significance of photography in the 21st century.

Note to Editors:

High-resolution images and interviews are available upon request.

Press Contact:

Nike Communications Inc.

Phone: 201-995-0051

Email: [email protected]

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera