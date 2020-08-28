Leica Microsystems and MellingMedical Sign Distribution Agreement

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Microsystems, a technology leader in microscope and image analysis solutions, and MellingMedical, a leading supplier of medical supplies, equipment, devices and pharmaceuticals to federal health facilities across the country under the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) "Veterans First" procurement program, today announced a new distribution agreement. The agreement provides for Leica's neurosurgical, spine, ophthalmic, otolaryngologic, dental and plastic reconstructive microscope portfolio to be included in MellingMedical's Federal Supply Schedule.

"We are proud to team with Leica Microsystems to ensure that Veterans and patients across the federal healthcare system can benefit from the unsurpassed quality of Leica Microsystems technology," said Chris Melling, Founder and President of MellingMedical, a CVE-verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

"We are thrilled to be working with Melling Medical," added Greg Bonner, General Manager for Leica Microsystems Medical Division – Americas. "We are confident that this partnership will progress our shared goal of enabling veterans and active service members better access to quality health care through providing innovative and cost effective surgical microscope solutions."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with more than 50 recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has seven major plants and product development sites around the world. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany.

SOURCE Leica Microsystems