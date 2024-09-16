Leica Microsystems introduces a new online shopping experience

New platform with AI-powered search, launching first in the U.S., gives customers convenient access to tailored microscopy solutions

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Microsystems, a leading provider of microscopy and scientific instrumentation, has launched an online shopping experience for a range of its state-of-the-art microscope solutions. Initially kicking off in the United States and set to expand globally, the intuitive digital store provides a straightforward way for customers to find the optimal microscope for their specific application needs. Users can easily explore different options, compare features, review pricing information, and either add items to their order or request an online quote.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new online shopping experience to provide our customers with a seamless and personalized experience from discovery to delivery and beyond, ultimately ensuring that they find the optimal solution for their microscopy needs," said Darin Stell, VP Global Commercial Operations at Leica Microsystems. "With a platform that enables fast and easy repeat purchasing for users, we hope to support our customers in their ongoing research and development efforts."

U.S. distribution partners of Leica Microsystems will also benefit with the introduction of catalog syndication. It is designed to empower channel partners with robust product information, including images and specifications, and automated catalog maintenance for their own ecommerce sites. By ensuring partners have access to accurate and up-to-date information, they can showcase products with confidence.

Built on the reliable ecommerce infrastructure of Danaher Life Sciences, its parent company, Leica Microsystems is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its valued customers and partners in the region with a modern, customer-first user experience.

For more information, please visit https://shop.leica-microsystems.com/us/en/search.html.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has six major plants and product development sites located in Wetzlar and Mannheim (Germany), Vienna (Austria), Heerbrugg (Switzerland), Durham (USA), and Singapore. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany. Leica Microsystems is part of Danaher.

SOURCE Leica Microsystems