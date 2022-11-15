New Exclusive Special Edition in Two Variants

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera AG in partnership with Hodinkee, the leading destination for all things watches and horology, announces a new special edition in two variants: the Leica Q2 "Ghost" by Hodinkee and the Q2 "Ghost" Set by Hodinkee. These releases expand on the successful collaboration between the two brands which began in 2019, with the introduction of the special edition Leica M10-P "Ghost".

The timeless design of the Leica Q2 "Ghost" by Hodinkee pays tribute to an iconic diving watch known among connoisseurs as "Ghost Bezel". Leica designers together with Hodinkee have partnered to create an elegant, discreet coloring of this Q2 special edition model, paying homage to the legendary classic watch with its rare grey bezel.

The stylish grey leather covering made of fine cowhide with a natural texture is provided with a special coating to reliably protect the Leica Q2 "Ghost" by Hodinkee against environmental influences. The top cover and lens are painted in an unobtrusive light grey while the red Leica logo has been deliberately omitted. Additionally, the special edition includes a woven grey yarn carrying strap with a stable key ring binding. The Leica Q2 "Ghost" by Hodinkee has identical technical specifications to the Q2 serial model.

As a second variant, Hodinkee presents the Q2 "Ghost" Set by Hodinkee. The edition limited to 150 sets worldwide is adorned with an imprinted Leica lettering on the top cover. In addition, two engravings in the display glass testify to its exclusive character: they show the respective serial number between 001/150 and 150/150 as well as the set name. The Q2 "Ghost" Set by Hodinkee incorporates a silver thumb rest, a grey carrying strap and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Leica Q2 "Ghost" by Hodinkee will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorized dealers starting on December 8, 2022. The retail price will be $5,795 and is limited to 2,000 pieces worldwide. The Q2 "Ghost" Set by Hodinkee will be available exclusively on the Hodinkee website starting November 15, 2022.

To learn more about Leica Camera and Hodinkee visit their websites.

