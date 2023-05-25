Leica Reimagines Photography with The Game-Changing 'Leica Q3'

Leica Camera

25 May, 2023, 09:38 ET

TEANECK, N.J., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica, the global titan of camera manufacturing, taps into its 100-year legacy of engineering mastery to unveil the Leica Q3. The Leica Q3 is a ground-breaking compact, full-frame camera that merges high-level connectivity and superior imaging performance without sacrificing elegance and style.  

THE NEW LEICA Q3: A SYMPHONY OF TECHNOLOGY AND AESTHETICS  

The Leica Q3 is more than just a camera. It's a compact, high-performance tool that embodies the perfect blend of timeless aesthetics and state-of-the-art technology, ready to fit seamlessly into your everyday life. A camera designed to capture the world as you see it, the Leica Q3 is your partner in creativity. With its powerful photo and video features, the Leica Q3 is your ally in producing high-quality content for social media, allowing you to share your unique perspective with the world. It combines style, advanced technology, and a zest for capturing life as it happens, making it as unique as its users. Starting today, the Leica Q3 is available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers for $5,995.

UNRIVALED TECHNOLOGY FOR UNPARALLELED PERFORMANCE  

At the core of the Leica Q3 is the revolutionary BSI-CMOS sensor with Triple-Resolution-Technology, providing a stunning resolution of up to 60 MP. The fast Leica Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens, a marvel of optical engineering, allows for detailed close-ups from a minimum focusing distance of 6.69 inches. With its new tiltable 3-inch high-resolution touchscreen, the Leica Q3 provides unique viewing angles and enhanced creative opportunities. Despite its flexible display, the Leica Q3 ensures protection against dust and splash water with its IP52 certification. The Leica Q3 is a content creator's dream, offering 8K video recording and efficient codecs like H.265 and Apple's ProRes. External devices such as gimbals, power banks, and display recorders can be directly connected via USB-C and HDMI. Embracing the digital age, the Leica Q3 is "Made for iPhone® and iPad®" certified, offering seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. Charging can now be entirely wireless with the new Leica Charging Pad and separate camera handgrip. 

Leica Camera
Leica Camera AG is an international, high-end manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

Nike Communications Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 201-995-0051
Internet: leica-camera.com

