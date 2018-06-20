Leidos Achieves Amazon Web Services Premier Consulting Partner Status

The Premier Consulting Partner status is the latest recognition Leidos has achieved while collaborating with AWS. In April, Leidos achieved the AWS Managed Service Provider certification, which qualifies a company to help customers plan, design, build, migrate, run and optimize an AWS cloud environment. Shortly after, Leidos achieved the AWS Government Competency certification for three industries: National Security & Defense, Citizen Services, and Public Healthcare. These recent achievements served as a stepping stone to obtaining the Premier Partner level.

"Being named an AWS Premier Consulting Partner underscores our ability to provide a continuum of sustainable and scalable solutions that unleash the power of the cloud for our customers," said John Fratamico, Leidos Chief Technology Officer. "We have made significant investments to help customers optimize their cloud needs. Whether it's a small solution or one involving large, complex, and sensitive data sets, our cloud architects deliver innovative solutions that minimize a customer's information technology footprint."



About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

