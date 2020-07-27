Leidos Adds HP, Palo Alto Networks, Dataiku, and Splunk to its Alliance Partner Network

RESTON, Va., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has selected four new companies for the Leidos Alliance Partner Network (LAPN). LAPN leverages the Leidos supplier base to drive innovation, enhance program performance, and build efficiency.

HP Inc., Palo Alto Networks, and Splunk Inc., have been selected as Leidos Technology Alliance Partners. Dataiku Inc. has been selected as an Emerging Technology Partner.

"These new relationships have played a crucial role in integration, business capture, and new program start-ups," said Bob Gemmill, Leidos' Chief Procurement Officer. "We are excited to welcome Dataiku, HP, Palo Alto Networks, and Splunk to our growing team. Their next-generation innovations, coupled with our intimate understanding of the customers' needs, will only accelerate the adoption of important new technologies."

"We're very excited to advance our relationship with Leidos as a Technology Alliance Partner," said Todd Gustafson, president HP Federal LLC. "This is a great opportunity for us to exhibit HP innovation, and we look forward to collaborating with Leidos on new customer-focused solutions and technologies that equally benefit our businesses and customers."

"Palo Alto Networks has a deep commitment to the U.S. Federal Government. We are pleased to team with Leidos to offer advanced cybersecurity solutions that help our joint customers meet their mission objectives," said Nick Urick, vice president of Federal Sales for Palo Alto Networks and president of Palo Alto Networks Public Sector LLC. "Leidos is a recognized and trusted name in the federal government. Together, we look forward to continuing to build on our common history of delivering enduring, adaptable and innovative technologies."

"Splunk is proud to work closely with Leidos to help even more organizations across the civil, defense, health and intelligence sectors remove the barriers between data and action," said Frank Dimina, Splunk's vice president, Public Sector. "Splunk's Data-to-Everything Platform offers a unique, investigative approach to data, which gives government the ability to make assured decisions and take decisive action at critical speed. We look forward to helping more Leidos customers solve their toughest mission challenges and turn their data into doing."

"We're honored to be included as a Leidos Emerging Technology Vendor, especially at a time when federal organizations across the United States are embracing AI to power new and exciting use cases," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku Inc. "Dataiku has a lot to bring to the table with our vision of bringing organizations together around AI, and with the experience and expertise Leidos has, we're well-positioned to support their requirements together."

Through this arrangement, the companies will work in a mutually beneficial and cooperative environment to enhance their ability to compete and perform in government and commercial markets. The LAPN consists of three partner levels: corporate strategic, technology alliance, and emerging technology. Partner companies draw upon Leidos' deep integration expertise and customer relationships to deliver mission success for their customers.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

