Leidos and EVERFI Team Up to Bring Digital Mental Health and Wellness Program to Students in West Virginia

RESTON, Va., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced its united efforts with leading education technology innovator, EVERFI, to launch an interactive, mental health and wellness digital education course for high school students in West Virginia.

The no-cost digital course, Mental Wellness Basics, is targeted to reach high school students in seven West Virginia counties including Monongalia, Marion, Preston, Taylor, Wetzel, Harrison, Barbour, Tyler, Doddridge and Tucker. These collaborative efforts strengthen Leidos' commitment to promote whole-person wellness and respond to the growing need for mental health education in the community.

"Leidos is committed to helping address the broader challenges related to mental health that have escalated during the global pandemic," said Melissa Dueñas, Leidos Senior Vice President. "This partnership furthers the work we have championed for the past three years and provides students and educators with access to vital resources."

The Mental Wellness Basics course offers educators proven and effective learning tools to promote meaningful conversations that provide a pathway to lifelong health and wellness. The course is designed to equip students in grades eight through 10 with the knowledge and necessary skills to build, maintain and promote positive mental health in themselves and in their peers.

"It is critical to approach the challenge of mental health with awareness from all perspectives," said EVERFI Founder and President, Jon Chapman. "We wanted to design a program that benefits those who are impacted by mental health challenges, those who want to build and maintain positive mental health, and those who have the opportunity to positively impact the mental health of a friend or peer."

West Virginia high schools interested in offering this free resource can email Ashley Hart, account manager at EVERFI.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2020, EVERFI powers community engagement in a sustained manner to empower individuals and organizations to make an impact within their communities. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education, Rethink Impact, The Rise Fund, and TPG Growth. To learn more about EVERFI and how you can #answerthecall please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or Twitter @EVERFI

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

