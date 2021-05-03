Leidos and Milken Institute Team Up to Combat Addiction and Improve Mental Health

RESTON, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today it has teamed up with the Milken Institute Center for Public Health to combat opioid addiction. Together they will mobilize employers across industries to address the growing opioid epidemic and concurrent mental health crisis.

"COVID-19 has turned the growing crisis of opioid addiction into a full scale emergency – one affecting millions of Americans and their families," said Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Roger Krone. "Addressing this issue is a core part of our community outreach efforts and reaffirms why we started the CEO Pledge three years ago. Through this new partnership with the Milken Institute's Center for Public Health we can devote new resources and solutions to not just the opioid epidemic, but the broader range of mental health issues affecting our society. I'm grateful to the Milken Institute for joining this cause and helping us fight this growing epidemic."

Three years ago, Leidos was among the first companies to take a bold stand on fighting the opioid epidemic. Since then, over 100 organizations have joined the Leidos CEO Pledge, committing time, talent and resources to help end the opioid addiction crisis in their workforces and communities. Leidos also continues to work closely with community organizations, professional sports teams, and others to promote education and prevention solutions, including addressing the stigma surrounding addiction.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn have exacerbated mental health challenges and created new barriers for people already suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly four in ten adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder since the pandemic began.

The new Leidos – Milken partnership will focus on building collaboration between leaders in the private, government, academic and non-profit sectors to address these challenges. The goal is to develop and promote solutions to counter addiction as well as broader mental health topics such as anxiety, depression and suicide. Specific goals and actions will be determined by a newly-established Collaborative Action Group, whose focus will be on improving the overall health of workforces and the communities where they live and work.

"The ongoing pandemic is shining a light on the need to prioritize mental health and the disease of addiction," said Sabrina Spitaletta, Senior Director of the Milken Institute Center for Public Health. "Together with the CEO Pledge Collaborative, we will enable employers of all sizes across the country to use the platforms, tools and evidence-based approaches needed to address these issues in ways that work best for their employees and their communities."

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives, in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 39,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Milken Contact Jeff Valliere

(202) 441-2894

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

