Leidos and Trustible Launch Joint Initiative to Redefine AI Governance with Agents

Collaboration applies proven AI principles to help automate governance, reduce friction, and support AI innovation and adoption across government missions.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI governance is too often a brake on innovation. Trustible and Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) are working to change that. Today, the companies announced a partnership to redefine AI governance through automation, demonstrating in initial engagements the ability to compress AI governance processes from weeks into hours—and in some cases minutes—while maintaining rigorous oversight and control.

AI governance refers to how organizations put guardrails around the use of AI. Making sure systems are reviewed, approved, and monitored so leaders understand how they work, what risks they carry, and when they are ready to be used. It helps ensure AI is deployed responsibly, with transparency, accountability, and alignment to legal, ethical, and mission needs.

Built on Leidos' AI that has been deployed in real-world missions over decades, the collaboration focuses on removing friction from AI adoption while maintaining accountability. By combining Trustible's automated AI governance platform with Leidos' experience building agentic capabilities at scale in national missions, the initiative helps agencies unlock innovation while managing AI risk.

As government agencies respond to new federal directives calling for accelerated AI alongside strong oversight, the need for governance that enables progress has become increasingly clear. The collaboration with Trustible helps operationalize governance through automation, enabling agencies to move from policy to practice more efficiently. At its core, the approach aims to ensure AI governance is outcome-driven—supporting real mission results as well as compliance.

"AI governance can't be a manual, after-the-fact process—especially as agencies begin to adopt more autonomous and agentic systems," said Gerald Kierce, co-founder and CEO of Trustible. "Working with Leidos, we're using automation to streamline governance from the start—reducing friction, strengthening control, and helping agencies deploy AI faster while maintaining the oversight and risk management their missions demand."

Accelerating Governance Timelines

In a successful proof-of-concept engagement, Leidos and Trustible showed how automated governance can reduce barriers to AI deployment. Using Trustible's platform, Leidos compressed the initial AI governance intake process that traditionally took weeks into hours—and, in select cases, minutes—depending on system complexity and risk. The result demonstrates how automation can streamline governance workflows while preserving the rigor, accountability, and transparency required in mission-critical environments.

"AI governance needs to play a different role in mission delivery," said Geoff Schaefer, vice president of AI strategy and governance at Leidos. "It must control risk while simultaneously removing friction. By automating core governance processes, we're able to strengthen safeguards while reducing the barriers that have historically slowed AI adoption in complex, regulated environments."

With more advanced agentic capabilities under development, Leidos and Trustible anticipate that governance timelines may compress further, enabling mission teams and oversight bodies to focus more on outcomes rather than process.

Governance Designed to Unlock Innovation at Scale

The joint approach is designed to support AI adoption across the missions and sectors Leidos serves—including civilian, homeland, defense, intelligence, and international partners. By automating and embedding governance directly into AI workflows, the approach scales across AI capabilities and mission contexts, enabling organizations to manage risk more consistently while advancing real-world outcomes.

Leidos has integrated Trustible's platform into its own enterprise governance, reinforcing its commitment to delivering AI systems that are tested, secure-by-design, and accountable at scale.

About Trustible

Trustible provides commercial and government customers with an actionable AI governance platform that simplifies compliance, streamlines risk assessments, and accelerates responsible adoption. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Trustible is backed by leading investors and is growing rapidly across public and private sectors. Visit https://www.trustible.ai/ for more information.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 employees worldwide, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ending January 3, 2025. Learn more at https://www.leidos.com/

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

