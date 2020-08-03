Leidos Appoints Elizabeth Porter to Health Group President

RESTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Liz) Porter to Health Group President, effective immediately. Porter will report to Chairman and CEO Roger Krone.

The Health Group is a $2 billion, 7,500-person business with deep technology and life sciences expertise that transforms patient care, as well as provider and payer operations. As group president, Porter will have responsibility for all Health Group activities, including new business growth, technology development and thought leadership.

"Our strong bench of talent is one of many things that makes Leidos great and we are thrilled to add Liz to our executive team," said Krone. "Through her experience leading operations for the Civil Group, and recently as acting president of the Health Group, Liz has demonstrated a track record of driving our business and generating growth. As the health market continues to expand and evolve, we are fortunate to leverage her expertise going forward."

Liz Porter has been serving as acting group president since March 9 and previously served as operation manager for the Civil Group's Federal Energy & Environment business. Her experience spans critical infrastructure system engineering and technology, business development, and program management including several leadership roles at Lockheed Martin. She is a graduate of Villanova University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, and earned her MBA from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

Liz is a proud military spouse and serves on the Industrial Advisory Board to the Engineering Department at Villanova University. She also serves on the board of the American Red Cross of the National Capital Region and is a member of the Healthcare Leadership Council.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

