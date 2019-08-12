Leidos Awarded Task Order to Provide U.S. Army Software Engineering for Mission Command, Fires and Radars Systems

RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a task order by the U.S. Army to provide software engineering services. The single-award task order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year option periods, and a total value of $160 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in Maryland and Oklahoma.

Leidos will support the U.S. Army's Communications-Electronics Command Software Engineering Center (SEC) by providing Post-Deployment and Post-Production software sustainment using SecDevOps engineering practices that improve mission readiness while reducing cost. With this task order, Leidos becomes responsible for the sustainment of mission command, radars and other systems used to observe and coordinate Army surface-to-surface fires. This includes all fielded versions of the Army's Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS) software. The AFATDS provides critical artillery systems fire command and control capability for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.

Leidos software experts developed a portfolio management dashboard tailored to the needs of the SEC's Command, Control, and Communications Tactical (C3T) Directorate. The dashboard tool builds portfolio level reports and graphics allowing program management and engineers to have visibility into a complex organization of Mission Command and Fires software programs, including AFATDS, to understand how tasks are executing in near real-time.

"This win complements our role as the lead developer for the next generation AFATDS 7.0 software and positions us as the prime contractor responsible for all Army AFATDS systems and software engineering for the next several years," said Senior Vice President Eric Freeman, Leidos C4ISR Solutions. "We're proud the Army continues to trust us for the sustainment of their critical software systems that help make the world safer."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich

(571) 526-6011

Koskovichm@Leidos.com





Suzzanna Martinez

(303) 299-5343

suzzanna.m.martinez@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

