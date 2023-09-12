Leidos' CEMA work moves to program of record with recent award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos announced today that its Dynetics Group was recently awarded a $124.7M Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) contract from U.S. Army Contracting Command to support the US Army's Missile and Space Program Executive Office (PEO).  This award is critical to the safety and security of the U.S. warfighter because it provides CEMA resiliency to vital Army PEO Missile and Space weapon systems.

CEMA resiliency enables US Army Air and Missile Defense weapon systems to endure and fight through cyber attacks and defend US forces. Conducting Survivability and Resiliency Exercises (SuReX) focuses on providing unequalled assessment and non-attributable testing for simultaneous, layered CEMA effects.

"We're proud to build on our partnership with the Army to create and now deploy innovative capabilities to enhance the cyber protection of critical weapon systems,"  said Jonathan Pettus, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager for Leidos Dynetics Aerospace, Defense and Civil. "This contract enables the Army to take advantage of more data-centric capabilities. The work is focused on enabling effective operations in contested environments, while staying ahead of adversaries on future battlefields."

Work on CEMA/SuReX will be performed at Redstone Arsenal and other test facilities, including the Army FIRES Center of Excellence in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

