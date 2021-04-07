Leidos Completes Delivery of Seahawk Vessel to U.S. Navy

RESTON, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today that it has completed delivery of a cutting-edge autonomous vessel to the U.S. Navy, known as Seahawk. The Office of Naval Research awarded Leidos the cost-plus-fixed fee contract to build the vessel, with an approximate value of $35.5 million, in December 2017. Work was principally performed on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

"As technology continues to accelerate and adversaries become more sophisticated, our customers must constantly evolve," said retired Rear Adm. Nevin Carr, Leidos Vice President and Navy strategic account executive. "We are honored to provide this latest technological advancement to America's sailors who fight to keep the seas open and free."

Seahawk is a long-range, high-availability autonomous surface vessel with a composite trimaran hull. This medium-displacement unmanned surface vehicle (MDUSV) will enhance capabilities for naval operations. Like Leidos' MDUSV Sea Hunter, Seahawk is substantially larger than other U.S. Navy USVs and has significantly increased capabilities compared to smaller USVs in terms of range, seakeeping and payload capacity. Seahawk is designed to operate with little human involvement, thus providing a forward-deployed and rapid-response asset in the global maritime surveillance network.

"We didn't just put an autonomous navigation system onto an existing ship," said Dan Brintzinghoffer, Leidos Vice President for Maritime Solutions. "Every mechanical and electrical system on Seahawk has unique configurations designed to run for months at a time without maintenance or a crew."

The trimaran's displacement (fully loaded) is 145 long tons. This includes 14,000 gallons of fuel that can power the twin diesel engines for a substantial length of time. Seahawk's upgraded design follows an evaluation of over 300 lessons learned from Sea Hunter. These upgrades were based on joint evaluations by Leidos and the Navy and include upgraded electrical systems, a payload mounting system and test operator control station.

Seahawk will join SURFDEVRON in San Diego, California.

