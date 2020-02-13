Leidos Employees to Be Honored at 34th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards Conference

RESTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced that 15 employees across various business lines will be recognized at the 34th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) Conference in Washington D.C. on Feb. 13-15. The BEYA STEM conference is an annual opportunity for professional training and networking with some of the top engineering employers in the country, as well as a career fair for students seeking STEM professions.

The first honoree, Jesse Peoples, is receiving the BEYA STEM Professionals – Dr. Christopher Jones Legacy Award during the Dean's Breakfast on February 15. This recognition honor's excellence in the STEM workforce as well as volunteerism to promote STEM careers in the community.

Thirteen Leidos employees will receive Modern Day Technology Leader Awards during a recognition luncheon on February 14. This recognition identifies exceptional professionals who are developing cutting-edge technology or doing vital research in science for the government, private industry, and local communities. Employees receiving this honor include, Arnese Foster, Darnell Brooks, Don Courts, Earl Reeves, Joan Antony, John Eubanks, Karyta Barnes, Leonard Tyler, Selvin Dottin, Silas Porterfield, Terence Coston, Tony Mott, and Willie Lee. Also being recognized during the luncheon is Kirk Powell, who will receive the BEYA Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award. This award recognizes professionals who are actively creating new paths for others in science, research, technology, and development.

"The BEYA STEM conference is a fantastic opportunity to recognize some of our game changing technologists and scientists and recruit those that will follow in their footsteps," said Paul Engola, Leidos chief human resources officer and head of business partnerships. "We are proud to support BEYA and honor our awardees in our mutual quest to advance STEM for the demands of today and tomorrow."

About Leidos

