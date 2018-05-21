Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology

Women in Technology is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of advancing women in technology — from the classroom to the boardroom — by providing advocacy, leadership development, networking, mentoring and technology education. The annual awards program recognizes female leaders in the technology field who bring a unique vision and talent to the industry.

"Vicki has led teams that have been charged with addressing some of today's most complex technology challenges for critical, national missions," said Jon Scholl, Group President for Leidos Health. "Her work has been as diverse as implementing the FBI's Next Generation Identification System, and overseeing the team that runs the Frederick National Lab for Cancer Research. In each instance, her teams and her customers have looked to her because they know they have a trusted partner who will bring the best in technology to their important work."

Schmanske was previously Vice President of Operations for the former Lockheed Martin Information Systems and Global Solutions Civil, responsible for overseeing the overall operations of a $3 billion portfolio and a team of 10,000 employees serving federal IT customers.

Working to address the vast shortage of trained professionals, especially women and minorities, in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), Schmanske dedicates her time to initiatives that educate and inspire youth to keep the nation competitive for generations to come. As Vice President of Education for the AFCEA Bethesda Board of Directors, she is working on ways to create partnerships and engage industry, government and academia for symposiums that will strengthen dialogue and communication about STEM. Additionally, for the past several years she has served as the Corporate Executive Champion for the annual American Heart Association - Washington Heart Walk.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

