Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per outstanding share of Common Stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2018.