Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Oct 31, 2025, 16:15 ET

RESTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per outstanding share of the company's common stock, a $0.03 increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2025.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Media Contact:

Brandon Ver Velde
Senior Media Relations Manager
(571) 526-6257
[email protected] 

Investor Relations:

Stuart Davis
(571) 526-6124
[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Leidos and VML debut Imperium™, new AI-powered platform to enhance U.S. strategic information operations

Leidos and VML debut Imperium™, new AI-powered platform to enhance U.S. strategic information operations

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) a national security leader, and VML (NYSE: WPP), a global communications company, have created Imperium, a new artificial...
Leidos to modernize Kazakhstan's air traffic control system for future growth with nationwide common automation platform

Leidos to modernize Kazakhstan's air traffic control system for future growth with nationwide common automation platform

Building on more than 20 years of supporting the Republic of Kazakhstan's aviation operations, Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) recently signed a contract with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Homeland Security

Homeland Security

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics