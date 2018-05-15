Leidos Named 'Best for Vets' Employer by Military Times

"For Leidos, hiring veterans just makes sense," said Leidos Chief Human Resources Officer, Ann Addison. "Veterans understand what it means to view their work as a mission, leading to a strong work ethic and dedication to results. Leidos is much the same way. As a result, we're committed to not only hiring veterans, but supporting them and their families as they transition out of the uniform to the civilian workplace."

Military Times invited over 2,300 companies across the country to participate in a detailed survey about their company culture, veteran recruitment, military policies and accommodations for reservist employees. Culture and military recruitment efforts comprised roughly 34 percent of the total score, while company policies that support employees in the Guard and Reserve comprised about 20 percent, and policies for veterans comprised nearly 12 percent of the final score. Other criteria included the percentage of recruiting budget for veterans, onboarding rates, and whether the company accepts military experience instead of certification for hires.

Through its Operation Military Veteran Program, or Operation MVP, Leidos is hiring, training, and supporting veterans. Since 2014, Leidos has hired over 5,100 veterans and military spouses, including over 1,800 hired last year. Currently about 1 in 5 Leidos employees is a veteran.

"Leidos is the federal government's leading IT and technology services provider and, therefore, a great landing spot for many of those transitioning out of active duty," Addison added. "Our largest customer is the Department of Defense, which can provide a smooth transition that can fully utilize a veteran's military experience, specialized training, and clearances."

In addition to the Best Vets Employer recognition, Leidos was recently named to Forbes "America's Best Employers" and Forbes' "Best Employers for Diversity" lists earlier this year. Leidos and a current veteran employee were also featured in a recent "Military Makeover: Operation Career" episode on the Lifetime Channel for the company's veteran outreach efforts. More information about "Life at Leidos" and available job opportunities in science, engineering and information technology can be found at https://www.leidos.com/careers.



About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich Jason Kello

(571) 526-6850 (571) 526-6011

Koskovichm@Leidos.com Jason.Kello@leidos.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-named-best-for-vets-employer-by-military-times-300648183.html

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

