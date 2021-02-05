Leidos Named Cisco Federal Breakaway Partner of the Year

RESTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently named Federal Breakaway Partner of the Year by Cisco at their annual partner conference. Leidos was honored for the company's innovation, leadership and best practices as a valued Cisco business partner.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities and sales approaches. These Cisco awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the United States. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organizations and regional executives.

"This prestigious recognition highlights the long-term partnership between Cisco and Leidos, along with our ability to collaboratively drive success for federal, state and local customers," said Leidos Intelligence Group President Vicki Schmanske. "We're honored and look forward to continuing our work with Cisco, helping global organizations and agencies leverage IT innovation to meet mission imperatives."

"Cisco is fortunate to work with some of the best channel partners in the U.S. to take advantage of tremendous digital transformation opportunity and help customers achieve positive business outcomes," said Carl De Groote, Area Vice President for Cisco U.S. Public Sector. "It is my privilege to recognize that the Partner Summit Award has been presented to Leidos for its outstanding achievement as a Cisco channel partner in the U.S."

Leidos' partnership with Cisco has been essential to supporting mission success for customers across the government and intelligence community. Together they secure, manage, monitor and sustain some of the most sensitive networks in the world.

In addition, Leidos recently became a Cisco Gold Certified Partner. This designation enabled the company to accelerate networking capabilities and expand its Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Secure Access Secure Edge (SASE) technologies, among others. Additionally, key training with Cisco has led to nearly 1,000 Cisco qualifications for Leidos staff. The company has also has doubled the number of Cisco Certified Internetwork Engineers (CCIEs) accepted world-wide – one of the most prestigious certifications in the networking industry.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

