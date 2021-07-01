Leidos Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Diversity

RESTON, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021. The annual list ranks employers that host the most diverse boards and executive ranks, as well as the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"The challenges of 2020 reinforced our commitment to inclusion as one of our core values at Leidos," said Paul Engola, Leidos chief human resources officer and head of business partnerships. "The ongoing pursuit of respect, belonging and trust for all our employees, customers and communities remains a key part of our culture. This recognition by Forbes demonstrates not only the strong foundation we've built, but our never-ending dedication to advancing inclusion and diversity at Leidos."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The results were used to identify companies most dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Leidos has taken significant steps to advance an inclusive workplace culture. Earlier this year, the company launched its inaugural Enterprise Inclusion Council to help identify and champion innovative actions that create a more inclusive work environment. The company also established development programs to increase inclusive leadership and enable personal and organizational accountability.

Learn more about Leidos' commitment to inclusion and diversity by visiting the Inclusion & Diversity homepage.

