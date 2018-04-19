Leidos Named to Military Times Best for VETS Index

"A commitment to the military and our veterans is one of our company's core values and a key corporate responsibility," said Alex Verhulst, Leidos Talent Acquisition Military Program Manager. "Over 20 percent of Leidos' 31,000 employees have worn the uniform and understand the unique challenges our warfighters and customers face. We're honored to be recognized for our efforts to take care of those who put so much on the line to serve others."

The Military Times Best for VETS IndexSM measures the performance of publicly traded companies selected from the Military Times Best for Vets Employers annual rankings survey. The survey uses selection criteria that includes military recruiting, company culture, policies and support for reservists, to highlight companies that are most supportive of military veterans and their families. Leidos is one of 36 companies included in the 2017-2018 index.

Since 2014, Leidos has hired more than 4,500 veterans and military spouses. The company's official military veteran outreach program, Operation MVP, is a dedicated effort to recruit veterans and provide outreach to transitioning military members. "Many of our Leidos veteran employees often find the transition from service to the civilian workplace easier because they are able to continue supporting the mission and we offer a familiar environment for them to use their skills and security clearances," said Verhulst, who manages Operation MVP.

Additionally, Leidos has a military employee resource group and supports the military community by partnering with organizations such as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Hiring Our Heroes, and the United Services Organization.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



