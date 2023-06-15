Leidos Partnership Completes Last Major MHS GENESIS Department of Defense CONUS Wave as well as NOAA Deployments

Team Successfully Deploys Electronic Health Record to Seven Additional Parent Military Treatment Facilities as Part of Wave WRIGHT-PATTERSON and at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

RESTON, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) today announced that it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to an additional 6,800 Department of Defense clinicians and providers as part of its final continental United States (CONUS) wave deployment (Wave WRIGHT-PATTERSON). The wave spans seven Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia. Additionally, LPDH deployed MHS GENESIS to users at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Hawaii, Maryland, Florida, Oregon, Washington and Virginia.

"In addition to adding NOAA to the list of agencies using MHS GENESIS as their electronic health record system, we've now successfully rolled out the system to all primary CONUS DOD locations with Wave WRIGHT-PATTERSON. We remain on track to complete overseas MHS GENESIS DOD deployments by later this calendar year," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "Beyond achieving this important DOD CONUS deployment milestone, we continue to enhance the system's capabilities to meet evolving customer expectations."

Examples of recent quality of care enhancements include Pharmacy Clinical Surveillance to help identify patients needing modified medication therapies in a timely manner as well as FirstNet Trauma Documentation, which enables clinicians to quickly capture and document patient status to improve the efficiency of care decisions and treatment. MHS Video Connect (Telephone Integration/Voice Over Internet Protocol or VoIP) also continues to improve MHS GENESIS' ability to provide virtual health care for patients and providers across the Military Health System. Finally, anticoagulation provides system end-users and clinicians with best-practice content and documentation tools to help streamline care for patients undergoing anticoagulation therapies.

LPDH designed and developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015.

With this latest DOD wave deployment, the MHS GENESIS system is now operational at over 3,200 locations and now reaches 6.9 million DOD beneficiaries. MHS GENESIS is 86% deployed to DOD garrison facilities and will next deploy to European and Asian sites in September and October 2023.

"We're excited to reach this milestone as our final CONUS wave deploys," noted Holly Joers, PEO DHMS. "This, however, is just the beginning. As we prepare for OCONUS, I look forward to increased capabilities to enhance the patient and provider experience."

MHS GENESIS is being deployed across the continental United States and overseas through a total of 23 waves, with each wave targeting a specific region. This approach enables the Department of Defense to take full advantage of lessons learned from prior Waves to maximize subsequent waves' efficiencies.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Leidos' 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About LPDH

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners - Leidos, Oracle Cerner Corporation, Accenture and Henry Schein One - along with approximately 35 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, Cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs, among other agencies.

