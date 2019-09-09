Leidos Partnership for Defense Health Continues MHS GENESIS Deployment

RESTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) announced today the continued deployment of the MHS GENESIS electronic health record at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, Calif., and the Presidio of Monterey, U.S. Army Health Clinic, Calif. Deployment of modernized technology delivers Military Health System providers, as well as private sector healthcare partners, the necessary data to collaborate and enable the best possible healthcare outcomes. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide a single integrated solution for nearly 10 million service members, Veterans and their families.

"Our team is honored and committed to delivering the MHS GENESIS system to military treatment facilities around the world," said Jon Scholl, president of the Leidos Health Group. "Today signifies a major step forward in the Defense Department's noble mission to complete the largest health record modernization effort in the history of the Military Health System."

Initial deployment of MHS GENESIS was completed at four Initial Operational Capability (IOC) sites located in the Pacific Northwest in January 2018. Each month, these sites continue to document more than 100,000 patient encounters in MHS GENESIS, showing increased operating efficiencies in areas such as referrals processed, patients seen, prescriptions filled, and secure messaging. Successful implementation at the IOC sites, along with the work from an eight-week optimization period, informed the Defense Department's decision to continue MHS GENESIS deployment to the first six waves of military hospitals and clinics.





Deployment of MHS GENESIS will occur by regions located in the continental U.S. and overseas in a total of 23 waves. Each wave includes an average of three hospitals and 15 physical locations and will last approximately one year. This approach allows DoD to take full advantage of lessons learned and experience gained from prior waves to maximize efficiencies in subsequent waves. Full deployment of MHS GENESIS is expected by the end of 2023.

The MHS GENESIS system leverages best-in-class commercial off-the-shelf products to integrate inpatient and outpatient solutions that connect medical and dental information across the continuum of care from point of injury to the military treatment facility providing a single patient record—delivering on the promise to provide safe, high-quality healthcare.

About LPDH

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners – Leidos, Cerner Corporation, Accenture and Henry Schein One, along with 30 supporting businesses. Together they are delivering an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, Cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for the DoD and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



