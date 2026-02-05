Leidos, RegScale to improve digital security for Department of War and federal agencies

RESTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With computing systems in the Department of War and other federal agencies under constant threat, Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and RegScale are integrating Leidos' UpHold Armor and RegScale's Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform capabilities to boost digital security while keeping critical systems operational.

This joint approach to automating security is designed to strengthen cyber defenses, reduce operational risk and streamline time-consuming, often manual and staff-intensive work, helping federal agencies focus on their top priorities.

"Security and risk management should enable the mission, not get in the way," said Leidos Digital Modernization President Steve Hull. "By partnering with RegScale, we're helping our customers move faster and stay secure while remaining focused on mission outcomes."

The Leidos UpHold Armor solution, supported by RegScale, will initially be deployed to support the U.S. Air Force as well as other War Department and federal organizations seeking to strengthen cybersecurity, lower risk and modernize security operations.

UpHold Armor embeds automated risk management into daily operations across modern and legacy systems, while the RegScale CCM platform continuously tracks security controls and automatically collects the evidence agencies need to support ongoing system authorization to operate (ATO) and meet federal cybersecurity standards and authorization requirements such as NIST SP 800-53, and FedRAMP. Leidos and RegScale are offering a practical path to demonstrating compliance in real time, not just at audit time.

"Leidos knows that government agencies need to accelerate and become more agile," said Travis Howerton, co-founder and CEO of RegScale. "Together, we're turning ATO into a continuous capability—so agencies can move at the speed of innovation and stay focused on securely delivering their mission."

By automating compliance and embedding it into everyday operations, agencies can move from periodic, manual audits to continuous readiness, minimizing the need for additional staff or increasing complexity. The technology is designed to improve security visibility, reduce cyber risk and strengthen protection for legacy systems while also helping agencies obtain faster approvals for system deployment and contributing to reduced time, effort and cost of audits.

This partnership is part of Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategic focus on digital modernization.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ending January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About RegScale:

RegScale is a Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform designed to be the operational risk tool for the CISO. Built on a compliance as code foundation, RegScale enables extreme automation with an API-first strategy, self-updating paperwork, and powerful AI agents that all but eliminate manual labor and make GRC programs more proactive. Customers save money, accelerate time to market, and reduce risk in their operational environments with RegScale. Heavily regulated organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises and the federal government, use RegScale and report achieving compliance certifications 90% faster and trimming audit preparation efforts by 60%, strengthening security and reducing costs. Learn more at www.regscale.com.

