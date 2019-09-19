Leidos' Sea Hunter Makes History Again

The Office of Naval Research project was supported by the Naval Information Warfare Center – Pacific, Naval Undersea Warfare Center-Newport, and Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory to explore how unmanned vehicles can be used as a naval force multiplier, and allow warships to be available for other missions. The exercise also showcased the open architecture and flexibility of Sea Hunter, which has previously hosted a variety of mission payloads, including airborne sensors.

"This exercise offered valuable lessons learned on how to take full advantage of a medium unmanned surface vehicle, with no personnel on board," said Nevin Carr, Leidos Navy strategic account executive. "Autonomous vessels, especially when combined with artificial intelligence, have the potential to impact naval warfare in ways yet to be discovered."

