Leidos Secures $1.5 Billion Sentinel Award

RESTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a prime task order to support the Department of Defense.

The task order holds a ceiling value of approximately $1.5 billion if all options are exercised. It includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods. Work will be performed worldwide.

"In today's battlefield, the command who has actionable multi and cross domain data fastest is the one with the high ground," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group President. "Leidos has finely tuned our portfolio of expertise and developed a dynamic enterprise suite of C5ISR solutions, including Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) tools to ensure our warfighters exploit state-of-the-art technology to maintain their decisive advantage and enable joint synergy for operational superiority. We are honored to support this critical mission, providing readiness against evolving global threats."

Through this contract, Leidos will utilize Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) capabilities to enhance technological innovation with a focus on rapid insertion of technologies across the mission spectrum, for multiple services, and integrating new technology with existing and legacy systems for enhanced effectiveness.

Leidos will support the government with rapid technology insertion to enhance C5ISR missions at global scale. This award enables Leidos to expand upon its extensive C5ISR support to the warfighter as well as deliver a critical capability towards improved warfighter support.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Leidos' 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

