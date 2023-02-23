Leidos Selected to Lead Security Technology Enhancements at London Luton Airport

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently named the principle contractor for technology upgrades across multiple security checkpoints at London Luton Airport (LLA). As one of the UK's busiest airports, LLA served over 13 million passengers in 2022.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our team, and we look forward to supporting these important initiatives at London Luton Airport," said Brad Buswell, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos. "By focusing on end-to-end solutions versus individual systems, we will deliver a holistic security management solution, which can scale with the airport's future needs."

As the principal contractor, Leidos manages all subcontractors and associated consultants working on the project. This includes oversight of building modifications to create two central image processing rooms. The company will also install its security systems and other third-party security solutions at the checkpoints.

Under the agreement, Leidos will deploy 12 of its integrated ClearScan™ cabin baggage scanners and ProPassage™ automated tray return systems. ClearScan is a computed tomography (CT) scanner with advanced explosive detection algorithms. This capability eliminates the need to remove electronics and approved liquids from carry-on baggage. The large, automated ProPassage trays reduce the number of trays needed per passenger in the divest area and helps prevent sweep-outs, a common issue with light items in shallow trays. The combination of these two technologies will enable faster processing of passengers through the checkpoint.

LLA will also deploy Mosaic™, Leidos' open-architecture software platform. This cyber-secure solution integrates all security components into a single management system and will provide the airport with actionable business intelligence across the entire security screening operation.

"When we evaluated solutions that would provide the highest level of security while keeping a simple, friendly passenger journey and experience at London Luton Airport, Leidos was the ideal choice," said Chris Jones, Head of Security at London Luton Airport. "We look forward to realizing the benefits of these new technologies."

Work on the project has begun, with the first lanes expected to open to the public in the fourth quarter of 2023.

To learn more about Leidos aviation security solutions, please visit www.leidos.com/security-detection.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About London Luton Airport

London Luton Airport (LLA) is one of the UK's busiest airports, carrying over 13 million passengers in 2022. The airport is operated by a consortium of which the majority shareholder is AENA, the world's largest airport operator, and AMP Capital, a specialist global investment manager. Airlines include easyJet, Wizz Air, Ryanair, Tui, FlyOne, Sun Express and El Al. Supporting London Luton Airport's focus on sustainable growth, this year will see the launch of a new electric-powered, energy-efficient light rail system linking LLA with Luton Airport Parkway station. The service is being delivered by the airport's owner Luton Rising and will reduce journey times between LLA and more than 60 stations across the Thameslink and East Midlands Rail networks, including 22 stations in Greater London. London Luton Airport is ranked as the best performing company by GRESB, an internationally recognised sustainability framework that benchmarks environmental, social and governance (ESG) management and performance. LLA is ranked first among all participating assets, achieving a maximum score of 100 and a 5-star rating.

