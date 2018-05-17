Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

USACE provides vital engineering services for U.S. citizens around the world, with the mission to strengthen the nation's security by building and maintaining infrastructure and military facilities where service members train, work and live. The task order, placed under the U.S. General Services Administration's Alliant Government-wide Acquisition Contract, is part of the USACE Information Technology Enterprise Services – Next Generation program. Leidos will partner with both large and small companies to ensure the right technology and mix of technical experts are available to perform agile and responsive IT support services at all times.

"For over 33 years, we've partnered with the Army Corps of Engineers to deliver innovative solutions that support their critical missions," said Senior Vice President Liz Porter, Leidos Federal Energy Environment Operations Group Manager. "We will continue to institute a culture focused around preparation, communication and quick identification and elevation of issues to provide USACE with reliable and secure IT services."

Leidos has previously partnered with the Corps to provide project management, engineering, environmental, and construction services across its 13 districts, Europe, and Asia. The company currently holds prime contracts with more than half of USACE districts – Louisville, Ky.; St. Louis; Baltimore; Kansas City, Mo.; Fort Worth, Texas; Mobile, Ala.; and Huntsville, Ala.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

