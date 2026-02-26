Leidos small cruise missile designated AGM-190A by U.S. Air Force

RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) Small Cruise Missile (SCM) has been officially designated as the AGM-190A by the U.S. Air Force, recognizing the SCM's role in addressing the Department of War's critical need for affordable, adaptable stand-off strike capabilities.

The AGM-190A is a 200-pound class mission-adaptable weapon system that, during testing from a C-130 aircraft, demonstrated a standoff range of more than 400 nautical miles. Its modular hardware design and open system software enable the AGM-190A to rapidly evolve for changing mission requirements.

"This capability will provide warfighters with the operational flexibility they need for today's missions, and help them counter emerging threats in the future," said Leidos Defense Sector President Cindy Gruensfelder. "The Air Force's designation of the AGM-190A underscores its confidence in Leidos as a provider of proven, affordable stand-off strike solutions."

The AGM-190A's mission versatility and affordability reflect Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategic focus on innovative, scalable solutions designed to meet evolving customer requirements.

About Leidos
Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

