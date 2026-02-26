Leidos small cruise missile designated AGM-190A by U.S. Air Force

"This capability will provide warfighters with the operational flexibility they need for today's missions, and help them counter emerging threats in the future," said Leidos Defense Sector President Cindy Gruensfelder. "The Air Force's designation of the AGM-190A underscores its confidence in Leidos as a provider of proven, affordable stand-off strike solutions."

The AGM-190A's mission versatility and affordability reflect Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategic focus on innovative, scalable solutions designed to meet evolving customer requirements.

