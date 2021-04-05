Leidos Teams Up with Baltimore Ravens to Support Addiction Recovery

RESTON, Va., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has teamed up with the Baltimore Ravens for the second consecutive year to raise awareness about the ongoing opioid epidemic. Through the "Tackling Opioid Addiction" campaign, Leidos and the Ravens have selected Oxford House as this year's recipient. Both organizations will donate to Oxford House, providing much-needed funds and materials to aid new residents in their recovery journey.

"As COVID-19 accelerates substance misuse, we're committed to providing immediate assistance in our communities during these challenging times," said Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone. "We're pleased to expand this aid to Oxford House and their mission to support those on the road to recovery."

Leidos and the Ravens, with support from the Chris Atwood Foundation and Safeway, will help support Oxford House recovery homes in Baltimore City and nearby Maryland counties. These include including Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Calvert County, Cecil County, Howard County, Queen Anne's County, St. Mary's County and Washington County as well as Sussex County in Delaware.

"Oxford House provides substantial resources for people who are recovering from addiction," said Ravens President Dick Cass. "We're proud to partner with Leidos to support such an important program that positively impacts residents and communities in need."

Oxford House was established in 1975 to provide recovery residences for individuals with substance use disorders. Today, Oxford House has grown to a nationwide network of more than 3,000 Oxford Houses providing safe, recovery-supportive housing for their 24,000-plus residents.

"We are very grateful for the help Leidos and the Ravens are providing. One year into the pandemic, the need for well-run recovery residences is greater than it's ever been," said Oxford House, Inc. founder and CEO Paul Molloy. "Coming up with the initial cost of membership is often the biggest stumbling block for individuals just getting started in recovery, so the assistance to brand new members that Leidos and the Ravens are providing will go a long way toward giving them an opportunity for a better life."

About Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are one of five NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore has posted the NFL's fifth-most total victories (140), won the league's second-most playoff games (11, tied), advanced to an impressive three AFC Championship contests, and in 2012, captured the World Championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in nine of the past 13 seasons – producing four AFC North Division titles during this time (2011, 2012, 2018 & 2019).

About Oxford House

Oxford House is a model for democratically run, self-supported, recovery residences for individuals with substance use disorders. Founded in 1975, today there are over 3,000 Oxford Houses throughout the United States with over 24,000 recovery beds. Oxford House, Inc. is the publicly supported 501(c)3 nonprofit umbrella organization which charters and provides the network connecting all houses and allocates resources to replicate the Oxford House concept in order to help save more lives. NIH-funded research found that 87.5% of current and former residents remained abstinent one year later.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 39,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

