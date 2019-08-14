Leidos Teams With Baltimore Ravens To Tackle Opioid Addiction

BALTIMORE, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and the Baltimore Ravens announce today they will team up to spread awareness about the ongoing opioid epidemic through a new "Tackling Opioid Addiction" campaign. For every tackle made by the Ravens during the regular season, Leidos and the Ravens will donate $50 towards the purchase of drug disposal packets and supporting Baltimore-area nonprofit organizations united in the fight to keep communities safer and healthier. For every interception and fumble forced by the Ravens defense, the organizations will donate an additional $1,000 each.

"We are pleased to partner with Leidos to bring more public attention to the opioid crisis across our country," said Dick Cass, president of the Baltimore Ravens. "We are hopeful that the drug disposal packets being purchased by Leidos and the Ravens will make for safer and healthier communities."

Headquartered in nearby Reston, Va., Leidos launched a company initiative in 2017 to help end the opioid epidemic after Chairman and CEO Roger Krone received an employee's call to action. Krone recently asked the nation's business leaders to join the cause and sign a CEO Pledge.

"Teaming with the Ravens on the 'Tackling Opioid Addiction' campaign helps address an ongoing public health crisis with meaningful action," said Krone. "This effort will continue to increase awareness of an epidemic that is devastating many lives across the nation while boosting prevention efforts in the Baltimore community."

The Ravens and Leidos will work together to create public service announcements for the "Tackling Opioid Addiction" campaign. In addition, Leidos will be a game day sponsor for the pre-season game on Aug. 15, and the "Salute to Service" game on Nov. 17.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About Baltimore Ravens

Entering their 24th year of existence, the Baltimore Ravens are just one of four NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore has posted the NFL's fifth-most total victories (114), won the league's second-most playoff games (10), advanced to an impressive three AFC Championship contests, and in 2012, captured the World Championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in eight of the past 13 seasons – producing four AFC North Division titles during this time (2006, 2011, 2012 & 2018).

SOURCE Leidos

