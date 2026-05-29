LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Achieves 45% Growth in After-School Day Care Network, Expanding from 20 to 29 Locations Nationwide

Expanding Developmental Support Services Through Organic Growth and Strategic M&A

TOKYO, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced the strategic expansion of its developmental support sector, driven by both organic growth and strategic M&A, with the opening of nine new facilities during April and May 2026, increasing its network to 29 locations nationwide. As part of this expansion, Leifras recently completed a business acquisition in the Miyagi area, through which it took over four existing facilities and afterward, successfully launched two new specialized brands: "FLEI" for movement-based learning support and "ILFE" for independent learning support. Moving forward, the Company plans to optimize resource allocation as it expands into new territories and strengthens regional density through a focused area development strategy.

Accelerated Rollout: Establishing a 29-Facility Network to Address Developmental Support Needs

By executing a dual-track strategy that capitalizes on both organic business development and M&A integration, Leifras broadened its nationwide facility footprint from 20 locations as of December 2025 to 29 locations currently. The scaling is expected to enhance the Company's positioning as part of the social infrastructure tailored to the diverse needs of children with developmental disorders.

Leifras' Commitment: Fostering "Mental Resilience" and Elevating Self-Esteem

For children with developmental disorders, building self-esteem and the confidence to believe "I can do it" is an important part of long-term growth and social participation. Many communities continue to face a severe shortage of safe and supportive environments where children can experience success, learn from setbacks, and develop the confidence to take on new challenges. Since 2019, Leifras has been working on bridging this gap by operating "LEIF," an after-school day care service centered primarily on soccer as a team sport. "LEIF" utilizes sports-based trial-and-error learning to help children develop cooperation, perseverance, and emotional resilience. Parents have reported positive changes in participating children, including a greater willingness to try again after setbacks and increased initiative in daily communication, such as greeting family members at home.

M&A-Driven Synergy: Diversifying Support Capabilities Through "FLEI" and "ILFE"

The strategic asset acquisition in the Miyagi area is expected to broaden Leifras' developmental support capabilities by integrating its traditional sports-focused care model with specialized cognitive and practical learning support. Through this integrated approach, the Company aims to provide services that are more closely tailored to each child's individual characteristics and developmental needs.

"FLEI" (Movement-Based Learning Support): Enhances cognitive flexibility by combining physical exercise with intellectual tasks. This method is designed to allow children to smoothly transition toward desk-based academic learning while promoting healthy social development.

Enhances cognitive flexibility by combining physical exercise with intellectual tasks. This method is designed to allow children to smoothly transition toward desk-based academic learning while promoting healthy social development. "ILFE" (Independent Learning Support): Equips children with practical, real-world life skills to empower autonomous decision-making. Through deep, structured dialogue, it is designed to serve as a strategic launchpad to connect an individual's unique strengths directly with future employment opportunities.

Future Outlook

Leifras expects the scalability, synergy, and operational efficiency demonstrated by its developmental support sector to serve as a powerful driver toward achieving the Company's consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.