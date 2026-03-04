LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Awarded Contract to Manage Community-Based Club Activities in Muroran City, Hokkaido

Introducing "Free Club," a New Model Different From Traditional Club Activities

TOKYO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by Muroran City, Hokkaido to provide community-based club activity management services (the "Contract").

Background

Muroran City is experiencing a rapid decline in the birthrate, resulting in reduced enrollment in school club activities and challenges for students to form teams or participate in tournaments. To address these challenges, Muroran City has adopted a basic policy to "transition all school club activities to privately operated community-based activities by the end of fiscal year 2031," and is working to create a community-wide platform to support sports, cultural, and artistic activities for junior high school students.

Contract Overview

Client: Muroran City, Hokkaido

Contract Period: April 2026 - March 2029

"Free Club" - A New Style Leifras Offers

Leifras plans to launch "Free Club" designed to broaden students' access to club experiences.

Feature 1: A Diverse Experience Through Monthly Rotation

Students will be able to select from a lineup of sports and cultural activities that change each month. For example, activities may include volleyball in April, dance in May, and brass band in June.

*Actual activities are currently under review.

Feature 2: No Experience Required

Students can try activities that interest them, regardless of their previous club experience or skills.

Feature 3: Creating Opportunities to Discover What They Love

By exposing them to a variety of options, the Company aims to help students discover new interests and passions in various sports and cultural activities.

Leifras hopes that Muroran's initiative will inspire school club activities in areas with declining birth rates, and plans to work closely with the Board of Education of Muroran City and related organizations to ensure safe and secure club activity operations.

Past and Future Initiatives with Muroran City

Leifras has built a long-standing relationship with Muroran City through a series of initiatives.

In April 2023, Leifras signed a basic agreement with Muroran City regarding the designated management of Shukutsu Park Soccer Field and opened "Leifras Football Park." Based on this collaboration, the Company signed the "Demonstration Project and Advisory Contract for the Regional Transition of Holiday Club Activities in Muroran City in 2025," working together to promote the regional transition of club activities in Muroran City.

In order to address social issues through sports, the Company plans to continue to work with Muroran City to support the sustainable operation of club activities in areas experiencing a declining birthrate.

Market Environment and Trends

Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) has designated the six-year period from 2026 to 2031 as the "Reform Implementation Period" under its "Comprehensive Guidelines for the Reform of Club Activities and the Promotion of Community Club Activities". The guidelines clearly state the following specific initiatives for this period:

Holiday Club Activities: In principle, MEXT aims to shift all holiday club activities to community-based models.

Weekday Club Activities: MEXT plans to execute further reforms while addressing various issues.

Leifras' contract with Muroran City is a long-term contract commencing in 2026, the first year of this "Reform Implementation Period," marking an example aligned with the national roadmap.

As this nationwide transition to community-based clubs accelerates, Leifras aims to further strengthen its position in the expanding market for outsourced public education-related services.

Achievements in Club Activity Support

Leifras has been supporting school clubs since before the nationwide call for localization of club activities, and has been cooperating with a number of local governments across Japan. The Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 also reflected this high demand for school club support, with social business sales increasing 36.4% year-on-year and the number of schools contracted for club activities increasing 53.2% year-on-year, demonstrating continued rapid growth.

Social business sales: JPY 2,358.6 million (+36.4% year-on-year)

Number of schools contracted for club activities: 360 schools (+53.2% year-on-year)

Selected Projects Ongoing Since Fiscal Year 2024

Leifras is expanding its portfolio of club activity support projects, including multi-year contracts, primarily in urban areas and large municipalities.

Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya City (Chikusa Ward, Showa Ward, and 14 other wards): New athletic and cultural activity projects at Nagoya City elementary schools

Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya City: Nagoya Club Activity Talent Bank Contract Project

Tokyo, Minato Ward: Club activity coaching services

Selected New Projects Since Fiscal Year 2025

Osaka Prefecture, Suita City: Suita City Junior High School Club Activity Management and Operation Services

Tokyo, Shibuya Ward: Operation and management personnel and specialized instructor placement for 10 athletic clubs at two public junior high schools

Hokkaido, Monbetsu City: Monbetsu City Community Club Management Services

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2024, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

