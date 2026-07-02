LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Hosts Official Closing Ceremony with SWIFT JAPAN Co., Ltd.

Executive Leadership Framework Convenes in Nagoya to Align Corporate Philosophies, Maximize Customer Lifetime Value (LTV), and Accelerate Post-Merger Integration

TOKYO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement and Japan's leading operator of children's sports schools and school club activity support businesses, today announced that, as part of its full-scale entry into the childcare business, it completed the acquisition of SWIFT JAPAN Co., Ltd., which operates childcare and after-school facilities within Aichi Prefecture, on July 1, 2026, pursuant to the Stock Transfer Agreement entered into on June 23, 2026. In connection with this transaction, the Company hosted an official closing ceremony on July 1, 2026, at the Hotel Mielparque Nagoya (Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture).

The closing ceremony was attended by Kiyotaka Ito, Representative Director and CEO of Leifras, together with the executive management team of SWIFT JAPAN Co., Ltd., marking a collaborative milestone as both enterprises formally celebrated their new start under the Leifras Group.

Following the ceremony, key operational members from both corporations participated in an in-depth Post-Merger Integration (PMI) strategic workshop. The session served to share Leifras's core philosophy, "Transforming and Designing Sports," while fostering a highly active exchange of opinions on how to leverage both companies' specialized strengths, provide long-term growth support beginning in infancy (age 0), and generate tangible synergies. By overlaying Leifras's exclusive multi-sport operational know-how (cross-selling capabilities) and proprietary "non-cognitive skill development methodology" onto the established customer asset foundation that SWIFT JAPAN has built, the group aims to maximize Customer Lifetime Value (LTV) and achieve sustainable growth.

Welcoming SWIFT JAPAN into the group acts as a primary catalyst for Leifras to further accelerate the construction of an integrated, community-rooted sports infrastructure across the Tokai sector, while driving its dedication to building a sustainable educational ecosystem that nurtures "Strengthening the Heart."

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.